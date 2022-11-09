Unforgiven Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added with the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Unforgiven is an aggressive Void SMG. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Unforgiven in Destiny 2

You can get Unforgiven in the Duality dungeon. This weapon drops from the second encounter, which tasks you with opening up a vault. Keep in mind, that this gun is not a guaranteed drop at the end of this section. If you do get Unforgiven to drop, even just once, it will then become a possible reward from the dungeon’s two secret chests and the additional engram you get for beating the entire activity. Remember, you can endlessly farm the dungeon so you aren’t limited to running this activity once a week.

Unforgiven God Rolls

Unforgiven PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator

Ricochet Rounds or Flared Magwell

Demolitionist or Feeding Frenzy

Adrenaline Junkie or Frenzy

Masterwork: Reload Speed

It kicks like a mule, but Unforgiven has some great potential in PVE, with a tight perk pool that features almost no real duds. Chambered Compensator will max out recoil direction, and Ricochet Rounds or Flared Magwell is up to personal preference for range or reload speed boost. For primary perks, a Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie build is a ton of fun with Void subclasses — a single grenade kill will proc the full 33% damage boost from Adrenaline Junkie while also activating Echo of Instability.

Alternately, you can run a more straightforward Feeding Frenzy/Frenzy combo for add clear, and Unforgiven will do just fine on any subclass. There are some other options here, too — Golden Tricorn and Well-Rounded can both work great. All in all, Unforgiven is a fine aggressive frame SMG for Destiny 2 PVE activities.

Unforgiven PVP God Roll

Extended Barrel

Ricochet Rounds

Demolitionist or Well-Rounded

Adrenaline Junkie or Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Range

Aggressive frame SMGs can be kind of tricky to use on controllers, but if you get good at mastering their recoil on mouse and keyboard they can be usable. The same Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie combo can work for Guardians who build into grenades, though another option is Well-Rounded, which doesn’t actually require a kill to proc — just hitting an enemy with a grenade or charged melee. Lastly, you can run Golden Tricorn for potentially a huge damage boost, but it’s pretty tricky to get both stacks of it going. Still, the damage bonus from a single stack outstrips 2x Adrenaline Junkie and 1x Rampage.

That’s about it for Unforgiven. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.