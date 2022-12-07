Tripwire Canary Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Tripwire Canary is a lightweight Arc bow. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Tripwire Canary in Destiny 2

You can get Tripwire Canary from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Tripwire Canary God Rolls

Tripwire Canary PVE God Roll

Polymer String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Explosive Head or Successful Warm-Up

Masterwork: Draw Time

It might not immediately seem like the most exciting of the new seasonal weapons in Destiny 2, but Tripwire Canary does have some interesting perk possibilities. Additionally, bows have an anti-Barrier mod in the seasonal artifact during Season of the Seraph, and Tripwire Canary will benefit from Arc burns in high-level activities. For primary perks, we’ve got the essential Archer’s Tempo in the third column, then a couple of options in the fourth. Explosive Head is a straight damage buff in PVE, making it immensely useful. There’s also a case to be made for Successful Warm-Up, though Explosive Head is going to be more useful in endgame content.

Tripwire Canary PVP God Roll

Polymer String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Explosive Head

Masterwork: Draw Time

Lightweight bows like Tripwire Canary aren’t in a great place in Destiny 2 PVP as of this writing. That said, this particular bow has a great Origin Trait in Ambush, as well as access to some useful Crucible perks. Archer’s Tempo/Explosive Head is the most straightforward and obvious combo, but there are other options you could play around with. Opening Shot in the fourth column is one possibility, and Sneak Bow can be useful in certain situations in the third.

That’s about it for Tripwire Canary. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.