There are a lot of Sparrows in Destiny 2, ranging from the simple and straightforward to the baroque and overdesigned. These hoverbikes help Guardians traverse the game’s areas and in the past were even used for racing (RIP SRL). You might be wondering which Sparrows are the rarest in Destiny 2, and if so, we’ve compiled a list for you. Before we get into the list, though, a few notes.

First, the rarest Sparrows at any one time tend to be the most recent ones, since players have had the least time to obtain them. Second, the vast majority of Sparrows in the game (and all of them on the list with one exception) are from the Eververse. That means that getting these didn’t require any particular achievement — just enough Bright Dust or Silver to buy them when they were on sale. Third, the percentages on this list were obtained with the help of Braytech, so they might not reflect all Destiny 2 players.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the rarest Sparrows in Destiny 2.

Honorary Mention:Double Rainbow (0.44%)

Double Rainbow doesn’t quite make it into the top 10 rarest Sparrows in Destiny 2, but it’s worth noting as a non-Eververse item. Instead, it was briefly available as a part of the Forsaken expansion Refer-a-Friend campaign, in which Forsaken owners could link up with a new player and complete a few activities to unlock weapons and cosmetics.

10. Lightweight Custom (0.40%)

Added in Season of the Haunted, the Lightweight Custom isn’t much to look at. Maybe that explains why it’s so rare — few players wanted to spend their currency on a Sparrow that seems half-finished!

9. Skiffscooter (0.34%)

The Skiffscooter has a neat Eliksni theme to it, but it seems like the aesthetic didn’t attract a whole lot of players to purchase it when it hit the Eververse in Season of the Haunted.

8. Running Tiger (0.29%)

The Running Tiger Sparrow was released during the Bungie 30th Anniversary Event, and honestly looking at it now I kind of wish I’d picked it up when it was on sale. I mean, it has a giant golden tiger on top of it. It’s totally absurd, and I love it.

7. Unknown Lands Explorer (0.29%)

Tied with Running Tiger in terms of commonality, Unknown Lands Explorer can’t touch it on an aesthetic level. I feel like there are a half-dozen Sparrows in Destiny 2 that look like this, laden down with bags and supplies. I don’t care for it, and Unknown Lands Explorer clearly didn’t make much of a splash back in season of the Risen.

6. Seafoam Glide (0.25%)

With a sort of jetski theme, Seafoam Glide from Season of the Haunted falls into the category of Sparrows based on boats. Personally, I prefer the ones meant to look like wooden ships.

5. Open-Sky Tourer (0.23%)

A sleek and sporty design from Season of the Haunted, Open-Sky Tourer looks pretty slick. It’s a little surprising that so few people grabbed it when it was available, but competition was pretty stiff for cosmetics that season.

4. Externalization (0.23%)

Now we’re getting into current-season stuff, which you’d expect to be more rare simply because it hasn’t been available for as long. Externalization is a neat-looking Braytech-themed Sparrow that will be available for Bright Dust on week 12 of Season of the Seraph.

3. Surging Current (0.19%)

The Arc-themed Sparrow that goes along with the Arc 3.0 Universal Ornaments in Season of the Seraph, Surging Current will likely stay rare over the next few seasons, because it is a Silver-only Eververse item.

2. Containment Hazard (0.15%)

Released back in Season of the Haunted, I can kind of guess why Containment Hazard is so rare — it looks like you’re driving a Donkey Kong Country level.

1. Intrinsic Force (0.11%)

Only available through the Season of the Seraph Starter Pack, Intrinsic Force is a unique-looking Sparrow that will likely continue to be extremely rare into Lightfall and beyond.