The Top 10 Rarest Ghost Shells in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

There are many different Ghost Shells in Destiny 2. These range from the basic ones introduced around the time of the game’s launch to the more complex and extragavant. You might be wondering which Ghost Shells are the rarest in Destiny 2, and if so, we’ve compiled a list for you. Before we get into the list, though, a few notes.

First, the rarest Ghost Shells at any one time tend to be the most recent ones, since players have had the least time to obtain them. Second, the vast majority of Ghost Shells in the game are from the Eververse. That means that getting these didn’t require any particular achievement — just enough Bright Dust or Silver to buy them when they were on sale. The very rarest cosmetics in Destiny 2 also tend to be the ones that were only ever for sale for Silver. Third, the percentages on this list were obtained with the help of Braytech, so they might not reflect all Destiny 2 players.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the rarest Ghost Shells in Destiny 2.

10. Bushwhacker Shell (0.49%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ghost Shells

Showing up in Season of the Risen, the Bushwhacker shell has a retro design that’s kind of neat. Apparently not many Guardians wanted to shell out the Silver for it, though, so it remains one of the rarest shells in Destiny 2.

9. Trackbound Shell (0.42%)

One of the many Ghost Shells added to the Eververse during the Bungie 30th Anniversary Celebration, the Trackbound Shell might have simply suffered from being released alongside a lot of other great options. Plus, you had to buy it as part of the “Coupe on Fleek” pack, and Eververse items available only in packs seem to sell less.

8. Lunar Lagomorph Shell (0.35%)

Added alongside some other items to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the Lunar Lagomorph Shell is only available during two weeks of Season of the Seraph. That said, it might fall off this list by the end of the season, since it seems like a pretty popular item — it just hasn’t been around for long yet.

7. Unknown Worlds Shell (0.29%)

From Season of the Risen, the Unknown Worlds Shell is a space exploration look for your Ghost. We’ve seen this kind of thing before, so maybe that’s why it didn’t resonate with players and remains fairly rare.

6. Exotech Shell (0.25%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ghost Shells

Added in Season of the Seraph as a part of the Infamous Subroutine Bundle (which also includes the Externalization Sparrow), the Exotech Shell is likely to stay rare as it isn’t being sold for Bright Dust this season.

5. Skiff Scribbles Shell (0.25%)

The drawn-on Eliksni aesthetic just doesn’t seem to do it for a lot of Destiny 2 players, as evidenced by both the Skiff Scribbles Shell and the Skiffscooter Sparrow being rather rare. Weirdly, these items were actually added to the game in Season of the Haunted, not Plunder as you might expect.

4. Overcharged Shell (0.20%)

Tying in with the Arc Armor Ornaments in Season of the Seraph, we have the Overcharged Ghost Shell. To our eyes, it looks a little silly. Maybe that’s why it’s so rare — not many Guardians have wanted to grab it. Besides, there are already some other Arc-themed Ghost Shells if that’s the look you’re going for.

3. Convertible Shell (0.16%)

Are you seeing a theme here? The Convertible Shell was a part of yet another Eververse bundle in Season of the Haunted that came with the also-rare Open-Sky Tourer Sparrow. It’s so cute, though, so maybe Bungie will bring it back in the future.

2. Self-Contained Shell (0.15%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ghost Shells

If you wanted your Ghost to look like it was wearing a little HazMat suit, well, the Self-Contained Ghost Shell is for you. Evidently not many Destiny 2 players wanted that, though, since hardly anyone purchased this shell back in Season of the Haunted.

1. Repulsor Shell (0.12%)

Kind of clunky and weird-looking, and, say it with me, part of an Eververse Bundle, the Repulsor Shell is currently the rarest Ghost shell in Destiny 2.