The Top 10 Best Weapons for Free Players in Destiny 2 (February 2023)

For some time now, Destiny 2 has been a free-to-play game. Players can engage with a large amount of the title without paying, though expansion and most seasonal content must be purchased. For those who play Destiny 2 for free, it can be hard to know which of the game’s many weapons to look out for. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of some of the best weapons available to free players3 You can get these weapons without paying for expansions or seasons, and they’re fantastic even in PVP and endgame PVE.

We’ve tried to include a mix of different weapon types as well as different sources on this list. If you don’t see your favorites, let us know what they are in the comments!

1. Doom of Chelchis — Destiny 2 Best Free Weapons

Obtained From: King’s Fall Raid

Doom of Chelchis is one of the best scout rifles in Destiny 2. It has numerous quality perks available to it, a fantastic Origin Trait, and can be farmed through the King’s Fall Raid, which all players have access to. Definitely pick this one up if you have a Raid group or are willing to brave LFG.

2. Ogma PR6

Obtained From: World drops

A lightweight Solar pulse rifle, Ogma PR6 is a true workhorse of a weapon. It’s ideal for endgame PVE modes with an active Solar burn. If you find a good roll of this thing, don’t let it go — it’ll serve you well throughout Destiny 2.

3. Wastelander M5

Obtained From: Dares of Eternity

A great shotgun for PVE or PVP, the Wastelander M5 can cover a range of different roles. It’s even craftable, which is always nice. For PVE, a perk combination like Subsistence/One-Two Punch is great. For PVP, try Perpetual Motion and Killing Wind or Opening Shot.

4. Sunshot — Destiny 2 Best Free Weapons

Obtained From: Monument to Lost Lights

An old Destiny 2 Exotic, Sunshot is a hand cannon with a lot of stopping power. It’s getting even better with Lightfall as it’s being modified to work with Solar 3.0 keywords. This weapon is a blast to use and will see you through a lot of the game’s low and mid-level PVE content.

5. Funnelweb

Obtained From: World drops

If you like using Void subclasses, you need to get your hands on a good roll of Funnelweb. Added to the game in the Witch Queen expansion, it’s one of the best SMGs in Destiny 2 right now, and its effectiveness is ramped up even further with the addition of Volatile Rounds.

6. Ammit AR2

Obtained From: World drops

A Solar auto rifle with some outstanding perks for both PVE and PVP, Ammit AR2 is a reliable weapon for nearly any kind of Destiny 2 content. Plus, it’s craftable and all Destiny 2 players can easily unlock its pattern through a questline added in Season of the Haunted. For PVE, Incandescent is a lot of fun. In PVP, the combination of Dynamic Sway Reduction and Tap the Trigger can be surprisingly powerful.

7. Defiance of Yasmin — Destiny 2 Best Free Weapons

Obtained From: King’s Fall Raid

Another King’s Fall weapon, Defiance of Yasmin is a stellar sniper rifle for both PVE and PVP. In PVE, you can use the Firing Line perk to get a nice damage bonus as long as you’re near your teammates, who will also help you overflow the weapon’s magazine on reloading thanks to its Origin Trait. In PVP, you can’t go wrong with the classic Snapshot Sights/Opening Shot combo.

8. Outbreak Perfected

Obtained From: Monument to Lost Lights

Outbreak Perfected is a versatile pulse rifle, being usable in both PVE and PVP. It really shines in PVE, where its SIVA nanites can help whittle down tougher enemies and even bosses.

9. Taipan-4fr

Obtained From: World drops

Linear fusion rifles are getting nerfed in Lightfall, but Taipan-4fr will still be one of the best of them. Plus, it’s easy to get and it’s even craftable. Triple Tap plus Firing Line is a great combination and can help you melt a large number of Destiny 2‘s bosses.

10. Arbalest — Destiny 2 Best Free Weapons

Obtained From: Monument to Lost Lights

Perhaps the all-time Exotic MVP of Destiny 2, Arbalest has in the past been a PVP standout but rocketed to prominence as a PVE endgame weapon. Its intrinsic Anti-Barrier capabilities, plus its ability to pop shields regardless of their type, has made it one of the most critical weapons in any PVE player’s toolkit.