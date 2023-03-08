The Best Strand Warlock Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

One may say Warlock has always been a strong class in Destiny 2, but now in Lightfall, Strand is giving players even more options. With a combination of a specific Exotic weapon and fragments, Warlocks can immobilize enemies and wipe them out fast and clean. This is an easy build to work with, although it might not be the best option for new players that just jumped into the game.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Warlock Strand Subclass Options

The first part of this build — and quite an important one — is to set up your abilities, aspects, and fragments. For the first, you can run Healing Rift as your class ability, but it’s important that you go with Shackle Grenade, because it’s a core part of the build. Next, for aspects, we don’t have too many options, so Weaver’s Call is your first option. Now, your second aspect, Mindspun Invocation is also crucial for the build, because it will enhance your grenades, giving you the ability to consume your Shackle Grenade to activate Weaver’s Trance which creates an AoE suspending detonation when you kill an enemy.

For your fragments, we’re trying to build around consuming your Shackle Grenade and suspending enemies. So, Thread of Generation is a good one since you will generate grenade energy whenever you deal damage. There is Thread of Mind, which will regenerate class ability energy when suspended enemies are defeated. The third fragment that is super important is Thread of Continuity. This fragment increases the duration of Strand debuffs like Suspend. For the last one, you have some options. Thread of Wisdom is a possibility depending on the mods you’re running and if you feel a lack of Orbs of Power. Thread of Warding is also a solid option to increase survivability, since this fragment will grant you Woven Mail, a buff that reduces damage, when you pick up an Orb of Power.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Warlock Strand Weapons and Armor

The main Exotic to consider for this build is the Osteo Striga submachine gun. This weapon’s trait Screaming Swarm helps apply the Mindspun Invocation effect to more enemies after you kill the first. Another piece that synergizes well with Osteo Striga is the Necrotic Grip, spreading more poison. Even if you don’t have Necrotic, running only Osteo Striga is enough to make effects synergize pretty well.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Warlock Strand Mods and Artifact Mods

In terms of mods, this build needs some specific ones to help in the grenade and class ability energy generation. Besides that, it’s important to use the free slots for mods that better suit the content you’re doing. In the helmet, since we’re not considering you’re using a Strand weapon, taking the Siphon mod equivalent to one of your weapons element is a good idea. These mods make Orbs of Power spawn when you kill enemies with a specific type of weapon.

An important mod for your gauntlets is Font of Focus, since it will give you a temporary bonus to discipline based on stacks of Armor Charge you gain when you pick up Orbs of Power. In terms of mods for the chest armor, the ones you’re going to use are more situational, but Charged Up, which increases the number of stacks of Armor Charge you can have by 1, is quite good. In your leg, Insulation is a great mod as well as Innervation since they reduce the class ability and grenade cooldowns when you get Orbs of Power.

And lastly, we have our class item. In it, we can run more than one Bomber mod which, whenever you use your class ability, the cooldown of your grenade is reduced. In case you’re picking some perks from the artifact, you can prioritize Multi-Siphon Mods, Authorized Mods: Grenades, Untangler, and Counterweave.