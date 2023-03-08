The Best Strand Titan Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

In the very first days of Destiny 2 Lightfall, players were suspicious of Strand and wondered whether it would be viable. However, it is a quite fun subclass to play and when it comes to running it with a Titan, things get really interesting. With this Titan Strand build, you’re going to be consistently suspending enemies and getting more resistant to damage.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan Strand Subclass Options

In this build, there are only a few aspects related to your subclass that you must pay attention to. First, is your class ability. With Strand, Titans want to spam barricades, so Rally Barricade is your way to go. On the other hand, when it comes to grenades, I would use Shackle Grenade or Grapple Grenade, since the first will synergize with the rest of the build while the second allows a more aggressive melee approach. So far, we don’t have many options in terms of aspects, so Into the Fray and Drengr’s Lash are your only two options. This isn’t bad, because it’s thanks to Drengr’s Lash that we can use this build. With this aspect, you will suspend enemies when using your class ability.

To compliment this interaction, we have three amazing fragments: Thread of Mind, Thread of Wisdom, and Thread of Continuity. This combination provides you with Orbs of Power generated from defeating suspended enemies, class ability energy regeneration, and an extension of some effects, such as suspended and sever.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan Strand Armor and Weapons

When it comes to which weapons and armor pieces you should look for, this build is quite open to possibilities. First and most important is Abeyant Leap, the new Exotic leg armor that was added in Lightfall. Bungie did show it during the ViDoc and they weren’t kidding when they said Abeyant Leap is strong. It comes with a perk that interacts directly with Drengr’s Lash, spawning two additional projectiles when using your class ability. This increases the number of enemies suspended and makes your life easier because Abeyant Leap helps you reach farther enemies.

In terms of weapons, there isn’t a specific one you must use. At the same time, you should take into consideration what weapons you like and what type they are, since it will change what mods you will use.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan Strand Mods and Artifact Mods

In general, what this build will focus on is the class ability, and, because of this, we’ll be focusing on reducing the cooldown of your barricade so you can spam it, while you take advantage of Orbs of Power and Armor Charges. First, in your helmet, pick the Siphon mod of the same type as the weapon you will be using most of the time. With these mods, Orbs of Power will spawn when enemies are killed with a certain type of weapon.

Hands-On may be an option if you end up using a lot of melee attacks, since it converts melee kills into Super energy. Depending on which grenade you’re using, Bolstering Detonation in your arms is a good pick, because it grants class ability energy when you cause damage with grenades. At the same time, Focusing Strike is also fine since it does the same thing but it will generate energy when you cause damage with a melee attack.

For your chest, Charged Up is the only general option you have. By having this mod, you increase the number of stacks of Armor Charge you can have by 1. When it comes to the leg mods, Stacks on Stacks speeds up the process of stacking Armor Charge by giving you an additional stack of it when you pick up an Orb of Power. Surge mods are also great for this build, giving you a small damage bonus based on your stacks of Armor Charge. Last, in this piece of equipment, Insulation recharges your class ability when you get an Orb of Power.

It’s in the class item where you find some of the most important mods. First, Utility Kickstart. This mod will grant you class ability energy by consuming your Armor Charge stacks. Reaper is another amazing mod for this build, because it will generate an Orb of Power when you kill an enemy after using your class ability. Now, in your artifact, there are general perks that can be quite useful. Consider running Multi-Siphon Mods, Counterweave, and any other that synergizes well with the weapons you’re using.