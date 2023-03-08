The Best Strand Hunter Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Hunters already had one or two builds that were powerful and pretty fun to play in. And with Destiny 2 Lightfall‘s Hunter Strand subclass, what you have is a fast-paced and aggressive approach to the new subclass. Based only on a few fragments, and with the help of some good mods, you can deal with large groups of enemies quickly by pulling yourself in their direction with the new grenade and then wiping them out with your Super.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Hunter Strand Subclass Options

The core of this is based completely on what Hunter has to offer with its kit. In terms of abilities, we are going to pick Gambler’s Dodge and Grapple Grenade. While the first is useful because it helps to have your melee attack up, the second is going to the fundamental, since you must use the grapple to activate the buffed melee attack that inflicts Unravel on enemies. Although the aspect pool is pretty limited, what we already have is more than enough. Widow’s Silk will give you an additional grenade charge and will create a Grapple Tangle after grappling. Ensnaring Slam gives you the ability to dive to the ground and suspend enemies near you by spending class ability energy.

Now, the fragments you will be looking for are going to help the build to work while boosting other parts of the Hunter’s kit. Thread of Generation gives you grenade energy when you deal damage, allowing you to zip through the room and use the grapple melee more consistently. Thread of Warding grants Woven Mail, a damage reduction buff, when you pick up an Orb of Power. Thread of Mind recharges your class ability when you defeat suspended targets. And Thread of Continuity makes some effects, such as suspended, unravel, and sever last longer.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Hunter Strand Armor and Weapons

Although this build is not structured around specific pieces of equipment, there are a few armor pieces that can be quite useful. Considering how central to your skill rotation the melee attack is, an Exotic such as Assassin’s Cowl works great because it will grant you invisibility and healing when you kill enemies with powered melee attacks.

The Cyrtarachne’s Facade helmet is also a solid option, since it can give you Woven Main when you grapple, improving your survivability. When it comes to weapons, I would suggest that you focus on bringing fast and explosive weapons of one or two different elements. By doing so, it’s going to be easier for you when it’s time to pick the mods.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Hunter Strand Mods and Artifact Mods

Mods play an important role in this build. First, in your helmet, Hands-On and Ashes to Assets are good to charge your Super with melee kills and grenade kills. Also, any Siphon mods that match the element of the weapons you chose to use. Killing enemies with weapons of the same element of the mod will generate Orbs of Power which is extremely important.

In your arms, Heavy Handed will create Orbs of Power when you use powered melee to kill enemies and Firepower will do the same but with grenades. Grenade Kickstart will ensure you a faster energy regeneration for your grenade. For your chest, take the mods that are better for the situation you find yourself in. For the legs, you’ll be looking for Recuperation and Innervation which will heal you and recharge your grenade energy after picking an Orb of Power respectively.

If you’re considering picking some mods from your artifact, you should look for Authorized Mods: Grenades, Volatile Flow — especially if you’re running Void weapons — and Counterweave.