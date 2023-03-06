The Best Solar Titan Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, playing a Solar Titan means becoming an immortal warrior burning enemies while healing yourself. If that sounds good to you, read on for our full Solar Titan build.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan Solar Subclass Options

In this build, the super or class ability you use is up to you, although Rally Barricade has a lower cooldown which must be taken into consideration depending on your experience with the build. What’s really important here is which grenade you’re using. Solar Grenade is strong, but there are other good options. Only consider Healing Grenade if you’re taking more damage than you’re recovering from other methods.

For aspects, we are running Roaring Flames and Sol Invictus. With these two, you can heal yourself by creating Sunspots when Scorched enemies are defeated or when you kill them using Solar abilities, and you also boost your Solar abilities’ damage output. To get the most out of Sol Invictus, we are using Ember of Wonder, Ember of Solace, Ember of Searing, and Ember of Ashes fragments. The outcome of this combination is a consistent state of Restoration while your grenade and melee abilities recharge more quickly.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan Solar Armor and Weapons

Any weapon capable of applying Scorch to enemies is going to amplify the effectiveness of this build. A good option is the Exotic hand cannon Sunshot.

In terms of armor, Loreley Splendor Helm is key here. You lose the damage boost you’d gain from something like Wormgod Caress, but the healing is worth it. The perk Cauterizing Flame creates a Sunspot which will heal you when you cast your class ability or when you’re critically wounded and have your class ability up.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan Solar Mods and Artifact Perks

The mods in this build are chosen based on the concept of regenerating ability energy which improves healing and damage. In the helmet slots, you should go for Ashes to Assets which gives you bonus Super energy when you kill enemies with grenades.

Harmonic Siphon is your best option in case one of your weapons is of the Solar type. Otherwise, consider picking Solar Siphon to generate Orbs of Power when killing enemies with a Solar weapon.

Because we are looking to use our melee attack quite often, Hands-On is also a good pick, giving you Super energy when you land a melee kill. In your arm slot, Heavy Handed works perfectly because killing enemies with powered melee attacks spawns Orbs of Power. Firepower is also another great mod for this piece of equipment, because it creates Orbs of Power when you kill enemies with grenades.

Melee Kickstart is a good mod to convert the Armor Charge stacks you’re getting with other mods into melee energy. In the chest armor, you can run Charged Up to increase the number of Armor Charges stacks you can have by one, and Emergency Reinforcement to gain more damage resistance in case you feel you’re lacking it.

When it comes to leg mods, you can mix some options to help your melee, health, and grenade regeneration, or focus only on some of these. Either way, you should look at Innervation, Better Already, and Invigoration. Class item mods are, in general, interacting with your class ability, which works fine since it will inevitably help us recharge abilities faster. Outreach and Bomber reduce melee and grenade – respectively – cooldowns when picking an Orb of Power.

If you have the seasonal artifact, you may want to use some of its perks. Authorized Mods: Solar and Authorized Mods: Grenades are two perks that reduce the energy cost of mods related to Solar weapons or grenades. There is also Solar Surge that gives you Armor Charge when you get a Firesprite. These are not game-changer mods, but they may help.

That’s about it for our Solar Titan guide for Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out the rest of our Lightfall coverage!