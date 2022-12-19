Destiny 2 is a game that’s meant to be played in a fireteam. Most activities in the game won’t even let you run them solo, instead matching you up with other players. Those activities that do allow solo play often assume you’ll be coming in with a fireteam, and sometimes even require multiple players to complete, like Raids. But there is room in Destiny 2 for lone wolves, and there’s even some mechanical support for those that prefer to go it alone. Here are the best Destiny 2 mods and gear for solo players in Season of the Seraph.

Best Destiny 2 Mods for Solo Players — Season of the Seraph

While Classy Restoration is long gone, this season’s artifact has a number of mods that will be useful to solo players. These include:

Solo Operative — Provides a straight-up damage buff if you’re on your own.

— Provides a straight-up damage buff if you’re on your own. Energy Diffusion Substrate — Damage reduction is always useful, especially if you’re the only target enemies have.

— Damage reduction is always useful, especially if you’re the only target enemies have. Weakened Clear — Having access to a weakening debuff outside of Void subclasses can be a huge help, and combining this with Witherhoard is a solid strat to increase your DPS against bosses.

— Having access to a weakening debuff outside of Void subclasses can be a huge help, and combining this with Witherhoard is a solid strat to increase your DPS against bosses. Low-Entropy Superconductor & Lord Kelvin’s Basilisk — Provide reliable means of stunning Overload and Unstoppable Champions on Stasis subclasses, freeing up your weapon slots.

Outside of artifact mods, there are a number of other mods you should check out. Of course, you want to use a combination of armor stats and Resilience mods to get that up to 100 for the all-important damage reduction it offers. Additionally, Elemental Well mods can be extremely helpful. In particular, Font of Might is a great damage buff that stacks with subclass abilities, helping you output more damage on your own.

Best Destiny 2 Weapons for Solo Players — Season of the Seraph

There are a few weapons that specifically reward you for being on your own in Destiny 2. These include:

Trials weapons — These have the Alacrity Origin Trait, which provides a constant bonus to reload speed, stability, aim assist, and range when you’re the last living member of your fireteam or running solo. Of course, they can be kind of tricky to get if you’re a solo player, but you can always keep an eye out for a Freelance Trials weekend.

— These have the Alacrity Origin Trait, which provides a constant bonus to reload speed, stability, aim assist, and range when you’re the last living member of your fireteam or running solo. Of course, they can be kind of tricky to get if you’re a solo player, but you can always keep an eye out for a Freelance Trials weekend. Festival of the Lost weapons — In 2022, many of these got a new Origin Trait called Search Party that grants faster ADS and movement speed while aiming when no allies are nearby. It’s not very useful, but, you know, it’s there.

Most of the best Destiny 2 gear for solo players is pretty obvious, since it’s the best gear generally. The aforementioned Witherhoard is almost always a great choice, as is the Anti-Barrier king Arbalest. Check out our guide to the best PVE weapons in Destiny 2 for more information.

When it comes to Exotic armor, anything that helps keep you alive is generally a huge plus. For Titans, Loreley Splendor may not be what it once was, but it’s still a tremendous piece of kit. For Hunters, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk and Assassin’s Cowl are great for their ability to make you invisible. And for Warlock players, The Stag provides survivability, while Phoenix Protocol can help you maximize your Well of Radiance uptime.