The Best and Worst Weapon Origin Traits in Destiny 2

For a little while now, Destiny 2 has assigned Origin Traits to its many, many weapons. These represent the identity of a collection of guns, whether they’re produced by a single foundry on Earth or come from a seasonal source. Some of these Origin Traits are extremely useful, some are situational, and some are downright terrible. Here’s a look at every Origin Trait in Destiny 2 right now.

The Best Origin Traits in Destiny 2

Alacrity

Gain increased reload, stability, aim assist, and range when you are the last living member of your fireteam or running solo.

God, this is good. It won’t help you much in fireteam activities, but for things like running solo Lost Sectors, it’s hard to beat. Also great for clutching Trials when you’re the last surviving player on your team.

Runneth Over

Reloading near allies overflows the magazine.

Easy to proc — assuming you’re running in a fireteam — straightforward, and exceptionally useful, Runneth Over is an incredibly powerful all-around Origin Trait.

Souldrinker

Gain health based on the number of hits before reloading.

Unlike some other healing-oriented Destiny 2 Origin Traits, Souldrinker actually feels impactful. It also triggers on hits, rather than kills, meaning that on weapons like Cataclysmic, it can actually help keep you alive while damaging bosses.

Stunning Recovery

Stunning a Champion partially refills your magazine, triggers health regeneration, and improves recovery for a short duration.

If you’re running Nightfalls, you’re going to be stunning Champions a lot. Stunning Recovery helps you kill them faster and helps keep you alive while you’re doing so, making it a great alternative perk on Nightfall weapons that would otherwise have something lousy like Vanguard Vindication.

Veist Stinger

Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights. Bows receive faster draw speed and swords receive faster charge rate while this perk is active.

Hate reloading? With Veist Stinger, you don’t have to nearly as often. Works beautifully on large-magazine, high rate-of-fire weapons like Krait and Funnelweb, but is also a nice bonus on the boss-killing Taipan-4fr.

Extrovert

Final blows while near multiple combatants or near Nightmares restores health.

Another great survivability Origin Trait, Extrovert can help you absorb damage in situations with a lot of lower-level enemies around. The Nightmare aspect of it might not be terribly relevant in most situations, but they do show up in Lost Sectors as well as Season of the Haunted and Shadowkeep content.

Omolon Fluid Dynamics

This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine.

If you reload a lot, Omolon Fluid Dynamics is a fantastic Origin Trait. It essentially combines the Compulsive Reloader and Dynamic Sway Reduction perks into a single trait, making it a versatile and useful bonus to most weapon types.

Suros Synergy

Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time.

You’re probably doing a lot of reloading anyway, so Suros Synergy is going to proc on a pretty regular basis. Maybe not quite as impactful as Omolon Fluid Dynamics or Veist Stinger, Suros Synergy is still a reliable Origin Trait.

Middling Origin Traits in Destiny 2

Hot Swap

Switching to this weapon while you are damaged strongly increases its handling for a short duration. Swords gain increased charge speed, guard resistance, and guard endurance instead.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary weapons were already so good that I assume this Origin Trait was selected so as not to make guns like the BXR-55 Battler any better. It’s fine, and can help you swap weapons in clutch situations, but it’s nothing spectacular

Classy Contender

Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy.

Simple and generally useful, though the amount of energy it provides is pretty low and it’s only available on a single weapon as of this writing — The Title, from the Guardian Games.

Right Hook

Dealing melee damage gives this weapon increased target acquisition and range for a short period of time. Dealing melee damage again extends the effect.

Right Hook isn’t a total game-changer, but it benefits from being on a set of weapons that can roll a bunch of melee-focused perks like Swashbucker and Pugilist.

Search Party

This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near.

Kind of a worse version of Alacrity, though I guess potentially useful on the sniper rifle that’s launching with it for Festival of the Lost soon.

To Excess

Final blows with this weapon while your Super is full grant a bonus to Strength and Discipline for a moderate duration.

To Excess isn’t as powerful as Extrovert, which also debuted in Season of the Haunted, but if you have reason to hold onto your Super — say, if you’re a Hunter who’s using Star-Eater Scales — then it can give you a nice little bonus to your melee and grenade recharge rates.

Hakke Breach Armaments

This weapon deals increased damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals.

It’s not as generally useful as the other foundry Origin Traits in Destiny 2, but Hakke Breach Armaments can be effective in certain circumstances. In Trials, it can help you break through Titan Barricades, and if you’re running a Stasis build then the increased damage to Stasis crystals may help you pop them in a single hit, depending on the weapon.

The Worst Origin Traits in Destiny 2

Dream Work

Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine.

When it was first introduced, Dream Work was unreal. It let players essentially get Overflow on any weapon they were using, as long as they tagged an enemy with a Dream Work gun then let an ally finish them off. After the rework, it’s just a more situational Overflow.

One Quiet Moment

Grants increased reload speed when out of combat.

Pretty useless — who really needs a boost to reload speed when you’re out of combat? But it’s getting a rework soon, so might improve after that.

Gun and Run

Rapidly defeating targets with this weapon grants bonus sprint speed. Guardians, powerful combatants, and high-value targets grant this bonus quicker.

Much more useful than the old Destiny 2 Gambit Origin Trait, but still not terribly impactful — especially in a post-Arc 3.0 world where Guardians are often hitting max speed from that anyway.

Psychohack

Sustained damage from this weapon lowers the target’s damage output for a short duration.

The damage reduction Psychohack inflicts is barely noticeable. It could be useful as a kind of mini-Suppress effect if it was stronger, but as it is, it’s one of the worst Origin Traits in Destiny 2.

Skulking Wolf

While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar.

Extremely situational even in Crucible, Skulking Wolf has a little more utility since its rework but is still a pretty lousy Origin Trait.

Vanguard’s Vindication

Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health.

It’s a miniscule amount of health, and there are much better healing Origin Traits in the game. At least weapons that roll with Vanguard’s Vindication often have another Origin Trait available to them.

Bitterspite

While this weapon is equipped, taking damage accelerates its next reload.

There are much more reliable Origin Traits that buff reloading in Destiny 2. Bitterspite has a pretty disappointing effect that keeps down some of the weapons from Duality that could otherwise benefit from traits with broader utility.