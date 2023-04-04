The 7 Best Weapons You Can No Longer Craft in Destiny 2

Thankfully, Destiny 2 has backed off of vaulting its annual expansions. However, the game’s seasonal content still disappears with each new year. As a result, many craftable weapons become inaccessible to players who haven’t already extracted their patterns. Here are seven of the best weapons you can no longer craft in Destiny 2 if you didn’t unlock them before their respective seasons were vaulted. Of course, you can still get random rolls of these weapons, so if you’re hunting for one then make sure to check Xur and Banshee-44’s inventories on a regular basis.

1. IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 — Best Destiny 2 Weapons You Can’t Craft Anymore

With Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot, the IKELOS SMG is one of the best primary weapons in Destiny 2. Being able to reload and proc Voltshot so quickly is incredible, and with Arc Surge mods, it’s even better. While Arc subclasses aren’t favored in Season of Defiance, the IKELOS SMG is still a powerful option in both PVE and PVP. It doesn’t hurt that it has a nice Origin Trait that’s only gotten better since the change to the Match Game shields modifier.

2. CALUS Mini-Tool

Another fantastic SMG, the CALUS Mini-Tool is probably the best primary weapon with Incandescent. It’s an amazing add control weapon for all subclasses, but especially for Solar subclass users who benefit from Scorching and Igniting enemies. This thing has been huge ever since it debuted in its revised form in Season of the Haunted, and it continues to be a popular pick. If you missed out on crafting it, try to catch a roll with Threat Detector or Unrelenting and Incandescent.

3. Under Your Skin

A Void bow from all the way back in Season of the Risen, Under Your Skin looks slick and works well too. It has the go-to bow perk combo of Archer’s Tempo and Explosive Head as well as a few others to choose from. Historically it’s been one of the best picks for a bow when an anti-Champion bow mod is in the mix.

4. Bump in the Night — Best Destiny 2 Weapons You Can’t Craft Anymore

With the changes to the various rocket archetypes, Bump in the Night has become a powerful DPS weapon. With Chill Clip and Auto-Loading Holster (or Demolitionist if you’re a Starfire Protocol Warlock) it can dish out a lot of damage to Raid bosses like Nezarec.

5. Tears of Contrition

If you like precision frame scouts, then the kinetic Tears of Contrition is one of the best in Destiny 2. It’s a craftable weapon with a pretty decent Origin Trait in Extrovert, and it has solid all-purpose perks like Triple Tap, Perpetual Motion, and Vorpal Weapon. Of course, it also gets the all-important Explosive Payload.

6. Beloved

Beloved is a great Destiny 2 PVP pick, as beautiful as it was back when it was first introduced in the Season of Opulence. It can roll the classic Snapshot/Quickdraw combo, but also has options like No Distractions/Moving Target to deal with flinch on sniper rifles. Fluted Barrel brings up stability and handling speed, and Ricochet or High-Caliber Rounds are up to your preference.

7. Retrofit Escapade — Best Destiny 2 Weapons You Can’t Craft Anymore

Retrofit Escapade has two solid Origin Traits in Suros Synergy and Ambush, and it can roll the unique perk combination of Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock if you want to try using it for DPS. If not, you’ve got all-around perks like Frenzy, Golden Tricorn, and Field Prep to choose from.