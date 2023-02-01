The 5 Best PVE Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Heavy grenade launchers in Destiny 2 have ranged from being DPS meta to sort of lackluster options. However, they’re getting a nice buff come Lightfall, so expect them to be a little more effective soon. There aren’t that many of them in the game compared to some other weapon types, so here are our picks for the 5 best PVE heavy grenade launchers in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Parasite — Best Destiny 2 Heavy Grenade Launchers

A Soalr Exotic grenade launcher, Parasite makes things go boom. Defeating enemies before firing it gives it a stacking damage buff that, when fully maxed out, can get pretty wild. Note that Parasite isn’t affected by the Lightfall heavy grenade launcher buff, since it already deals a ton of damage. Fun fact: Parasite is the only Destiny 2 weapon to share a name with a Bong Joon-Ho movie.

2. Interference VI

Thanks to a great perk pool, Interference VI has been a reliable grenade launcher in Destiny 2 for years. For boss DPS, you’ve got Spike Grenades. You’ve got three different outstanding ammo perks in Clown Cartridge, Field Prep, and Auto-Loading Holster. And you’ve got Full Court for damage. What more could you want in an Arc grenade launcher?

3. Wendigo GL3

Way back when, Wendigo GL3 was a seasonal ritual weapon. It was brought back as a regular Nightfall weapon in Season of the Seraph with some new perks and a choice of three Origin Traits. You can still rock the old perk combination of Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light, but now you’ve got other options. Field Prep can be nice for unloading your grenade launcher on a boss and reloading quickly, and Frenzy can further boost reload speed while giving you a flat damage buff. You’ve got choices, is what we’re saying. And there’s even an Adept version available, if you’re interested in that.

4. Typhon GL5 — Best Destiny 2 Heavy Grenade Launchers

The lone heavy Stasis grenade launcher in Destiny 2 (that Exotic one doesn’t count), Typhon GL5 is a great pick regardless of whether you’re a Stasis user or not. It’s got a lot of the perks you’d want on a heavy grenade launcher, plus it can roll the Stasis-exclusive Chill Clip. Note that Explosive Light increases blast radius, which is at counterpurposes with Spike Grenades, so you may not get the full damage boost you expect by combining the two perks. It’s a world drop weapon, but its perk pool isn’t too big. Thus, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting your desired roll.

5. Crowd Pleaser

Crowd Pleaser is your best bet if you need a Void heavy grenade launcher. Clown Cartridge and Ambitious Assassin are great ammo perks, and Clown Cartridge is great too. You can run Chain Reaction to have your cake and eat it too with Spike Grenades, or you can use Demolitionist as a utility perk. As usual, be aware that effects which refresh your weapon do not trigger reload effects, so Demolitionist doesn’t combo with Ambitious Assassin or Clown Cartridge.