The 10 Best Void Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become much more key in Destiny 2. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Void weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Void weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Void Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Doom of Chelchis — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

Doom of Chelchis is unreal. It’s craftable, it has a fantastic Origin Trait — it’s got it all. Plus, perks like Repulsor Brace, Firefly, Frenzy, Explosive Payload. You can even roll Firefly/Dragonfly on Doom of Chelchis. Hilarious.

2. Veles-X

The combination of Golden Tricorn and Volatile Rounds gives Veles-X a massive, easily-procced damage buff, making it fantastic in both low-level content and more difficult activities with a Void Surge active. It was the seasonal ritual weapon of Season of the Seraph — to get it now, you’ll have to buy it from the Monument to Lost Lights.

3. Funnelweb

When Funnelweb was introduced in the Witch Queen expansion it became an instant player favorite. Not only does it have superb handling and decent stability, it has the Veist Stinger Origin Trait and a small but useful perk pool. It was great in Witch Queen, and it’s still an outstanding SMG.

4. Harsh Language — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

The new Void wave frame grenade launcher on the block, Harsh Language, has a great deal to recommend it. To begin with, it’s got a pretty great Origin Trait in Field-Tested. When it comes to the actual perks, Destabilizing Rounds is just straight-up funny on this thing. It’s basically Void Incandescent. You can also run Repulsor Brace or Disruption Break, if you need them.

5. Taipan-4fr

Yes, its Origin Trait of Veist Stinger was nerfed in Lightfall, but Taipan-4fr is still a fantastic weapon. Easily craftable with all the perks you’d want on a linear fusion rifle, this is still a solid weapon for new players and veterans alike.

6. Retrofit Escapade

Retrofit Escape chews through enemies with Golden Tricorn and Feeding Frenzy. With the Season of Defiance perk that gives you Volatile Rounds whenever you pick up an Orb of Power, it gets even better. If you’ve slept on rapid-fire LMGs up until now, definitely check this one out. If you missed it during Season of the Seraph, you’ll have to wait until Xur or Banshee is selling it.

7. Le Monarque — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

An Exotic bow from the Black Armory, Le Monarque fires poison arrows that do damage over time. It’s a great bow for basically any activity, is solid at both crowd control and taking down powerful enemies, and even has an intrinsic Anti-Overload effect.

8. Regnant

Regnant is basically Void-flavored Wendigo, albeit with some fun new twists. You have your pick of Envious Assassin or Auto-Loading Holster in the third column, and while the former requires more setup it can really prime you for some huge burst damage. You’re probably going to want to run Explosive Light in the fourth column, especially given how easy it is to generate Orbs with the new mod system. That said, there’s meme potential in Cascade Point.

9. Ruinous Effigy

This Exotic trace rifle is pretty old, but still a lot of fun and can be pretty effective in PVE situations. Being able to turn your enemies into orbs that you can then use to suppress them or dunk for a huge area of effect attack was great back when Ruinous Effigy was released, and is still a very unique effect.

10. The Other Half — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

While we may not be able to combine it with Half-Truths, The Other Half is a great sword in its own right. It’s a craftable Adaptive Frame with Eager Edge and Frenzy, which allows you to zoom around the map taking out enemies. Plus, there are all kinds of shenanigans you can get up to with Eager Edge if you’re interested in that kind of thing. As a straight-up weapon, though, it’s solid.