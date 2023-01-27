The 10 Best PVE Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Ah, the fabled rocket lawnchair. Sorry, launcher. When you want to blow up a whole mess of enemies in Destiny 2, there’s no weapon type better suited to the job. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE rocket launchers in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Gjallarhorn — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

The king of rocket launchers, Gjallarhorn was finally added to Destiny 2 after years of player demand in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Celebration event. This thing absolutely devours anything it hits, and to make matters better, it grants Wolfpack Rounds to allies wielding non-Exotic rocket launchers too.

2. Bad Omens

The classic. Bad Omens has been in Destiny 2 for years, ever since the “bad” old days when Lunafaction Boots automatically reloaded weapons and rockets were the DPS weapon of choice. It’s still a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a Void rocket launcher, with a small perk pool where nearly every pick is useful — just avoid Genesis and Snapshot Sights.

3. Hezen Vengeance

One of the best things about Hezen Vengeance, an aggressive frame rocket launcher from the Vault of Glass Raid, is its ability to roll Overflow. Having two rockets in the clip is a ton of fun. Hezen Vengeance can also get the usual go-to rocket perks like Vorpal Weapon, Auto-Loading Holster, and Impulse Amplifier.

4. Palmyra-B — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

One of the first craftable rocket launchers in the game, Palmyra-B got many players through the Vow of the Disciple Raid with its great perks and Stasis synergy. It offers so many possibilities — Explosive Light, Lasting Impression, Chain Reaction, Ambitious Assassin. And since it’s craftable, you can tune it to your specific needs and even slap enhanced perks on it.

5. The Hothead

An Arc adaptive rocket launcher obtainable from Nightfalls, The Hothead has some unique perks to play around with. It’s got Clown Cartridge, for one, which on rockets is basically a better Ambitious Assassin. Combine that with Field Prep, and you’re going to have a good time dishing out damage to bosses.

6. Bump in the Night

If you want a Stasis rocket launcher but you don’t want to use Palmyra-B for whatever reason, then Bump in the Night is for you. It’s craftable just like its precision frame cousin, it hits harder, and it has fantastic synergy with Stasis builds, where it can benefit from Font of Might.

7. Ascendancy — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

Ascendancy was the seasonal playlist weapon during Season of the Lost, but you can now obtain it from the Monument to Lost Lights. As a precision frame it has loose intrinsic tracking, and it’s an easy way to get a rocket launcher with Explosive Light and Impulse Amplifier — perfect for Grandmaster Nightfalls with a Solar burn where a teammate is running Gjallarhorn.

8. Red Herring

Red Herring is a craftable Void rocket launcher that debuted in the Witch Queen expansion. It doesn’t have the best Origin Trait, and it has a few goofy perks (Turnabout? Really?) but the combination of Field Prep and Frenzy is pretty great. On top of that, it can roll Golden Tricorn, which can make it a fantastic weapon for taking out powerful enemies, especially when paired with a Void subclass.

9. Royal Entry

Looking for a Void rocket launcher, but prefer a precision frame with inherent tracking? Try Royal Entry. While it does have an unfortunately wide perk pool with some real stinkers in the mix, it’s got all the quality rocket launcher perks you’d want, plus rarer ones like Clown Cartridge. With the right roll, it can be an extremely useful Power weapon.

10. Code Duello — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

Lastly, we have the Cabal-themed Code Duello. A high-impact Solar rocket, Code Duello works wonderfully with Gjallarhorn as well as on its own, thanks to its high burst damage and blast radius. Hopefully Bungie will reissue it and the other Season of the Chosen weapons with new Origin Traits sometime in the near future.