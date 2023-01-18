The 10 Best PVE Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Pulse rifles in Destiny 2 are burst-firing weapons that have a lot of flexibility, falling somewhere between a scout rifle and an auto rifle. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE pulse rifles in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Outbreak Perfected — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

Outbreak Perfected has been a powerful Destiny 2 Exotic weapon ever since its introduction way back in Season of Opulence. It’s a hard-hitting, accurate rifle that has the added benefit of debuffing your target with each hit. It’s even better with the catalyst, which allows its SIVA nanites to spread to other foes.

2. Disparity

Added in Season of the Seraph, Disparity is an aggressive frame Stasis pulse rifle with a lot going for it. With access to perks like Headstone, Desperado, and and Outlaw, it can chew through enemies — and it’s even better if you’re running a Stasis subclass so that it can benefit from the Font of Might mod.

3. Smite of Merain

Another aggressive frame pulse rifle, Smite of Merain drops from the King’s Fall Raid. It’s a flexible weapon with a lot of possibilities, but one of the best is as a backup DPS weapon. Slap Vorpal Weapon and Focused Fury on this thing and it can do a surprising amount of damage to bosses if you’re out of Special and Heavy ammo.

4. BXR-55 Battler — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

Based on the battle rifle from Bungie’s Halo, the BXR-55 got a big boost back in Season of the Haunted, when it got access to perks like Incandescent. It’s also craftable now, meaning that it’s easier than even to get your desired roll. If you need a Solar pulse rifle, then BXR-55 is one of the best around.

5. Insidious

One of the Vow of the Disciple Raid weapons, Insidious is probably the best Arc pulse rifle in Destiny 2 right now. You can run a grenade-focused build with Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie, or in higher-level content you can try something like Rapid Hit/One For All. You’ve got a lot of choices for perks with Insidious, and only a few of them are objectively bad.

6. Ogma PR6

A true workhorse, the Ogma PR6 is a humble weapon that works wonders in higher-level content like Grandmaster Nightfalls. It can roll the fantastic One For All/Stats For All combo, a Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie combo, and a whole bunch of other great perks. It can be a little tough to find the perfect roll, but when you do, definitely hold onto it.

7. Veles-X — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

Veles-X is the Season of the Seraph ritual weapon, obtainable through hitting Rank 16 with either Zavala, Shaxx, or the Drifter. If you’re a Void main, it’s a must-have. The combination of Golden Tricorn and Volatile rounds gives Veles-X a massive, easily-procced damage buff, making it fantastic in both low-level content and more difficult activities with a Void burn active.

8. Syncopation-53

If you need a Stasis pulse rifle but find Disparity to be a little slow, then Syncopation-53 is the weapon for you. The Outlaw/Headstone combo is a blast to play with, it’s got a great Origin Trait, and it gets a nice damage boost off of Font of Might, which is easy for most Stasis users to trigger. Did we mention that it’s craftable?

9. Chattering Bone

Chattering Bone may be one of the older weapons on this list, hailing from the Last Wish Raid, but it’s as reliable as ever. The classic Outlaw/Rampage perk combo really shines on it, but High-Impact Reserves are great too. It looks fantastic, pops heads, and even gives you faster movement while equipped — what more could you want?

10. No Time to Explain — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

No Time to Explain isn’t as fancy as Outbreak Perfected — it doesn’t attach nanites to enemies or anything like that. What it does do is output consistent damage thanks to its perks. Rewind Again gives you ammo on precision hits, and Time-Slip opens up a portal when you hit ten stacks of the former that effectively doubles your damage. Pretty neat, and it’s also a fun nod to one of the goofiest lines in Destiny history.