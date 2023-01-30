The 10 Best PVE Machine Guns in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Machine guns in Destiny 2 have had their ups and downs, but as of this writing they’re in an ok spot — and they’ll likely be even better come Lightfall. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE machine guns in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Xenophage — Best Destiny 2 PVE Machine Guns

The strangest weapon on this list, Xenophage isn’t your typical Destiny 2 machine gun. It has a comparatively low rate of fire, but its explosive rounds are highly damaging. Xenophage may not be DPS meta anymore, but it’s still useful in a wide range of situations. And if you’re a Titan with an Actium War Rig, well, it’s just a ton of fun.

2. Thunderlord

Thunderlord was always a neat Exotic machine gun, but it just didn’t have a lot of use cases until Season of Plunder, when it got an intrinsic anti-Overload ability as well as a catalyst. It’s still not going to be anyone’s first pick for endgame content, but Thunderlord is a strong add control weapon that shines in Raids and other situations where you need to thin the pack. Being able to stun the most irritating Champions in Destiny 2 is a nice plus, too.

3. Commemoration

Commemoration got a bit of a rework along with the other Deep Stone Crypt weapons in Season of the Seraph. It’s now craftable and has the Bray Inheritance Origin Trait, increasing its already formidable capabilities. It may not have Auto-Loading Holster, but it does have Reconstruction, which while slower can overfill the magazine to twice its normal level. For damage perks, you’ve got your pick of Rampage, Killing Tally, Redirection, and more. Commemoration is possibly the best adaptive frame machine gun in Destiny 2 right now.

4. Corrective Measure — Best Destiny 2 PVE Machine Guns

Corrective Measure isn’t too far behind Commemoration. It’s also a Void adaptive machine gun, and while it doesn’t have an Origin Trait yet and can’t be crafted, it does have a smaller perk pool than its Deep Stone Crypt cousin. It also has a few perks that Commemorative can’t roll, including the powerful Rewind Rounds and Firefly.

5. Fixed Odds

Returning to Destiny 2 in Season of the Haunted after a long absence, Fixed Odds can be crafted if you can manage to get enough Deepsight drops of it in the Duality dungeon. High-impact frame machine guns aren’t to everyone’s taste, but if you’re into them then it’s worth getting a roll of Fixed Odds. With Incandescent and Feeding Frenzy, you can turn the tables of any situation.

6. Qullim’s Terminus

For the life of us, we can never seem to spell Qullim’s Terminus correctly — we always want to make it “Quillim.” That aside, this is a great machine gun. The King’s Fall Origin Trait of Runneth Over works fantastically on the weapon type, letting you reload it over its maximum capacity as long as you’re near some teammates. It also has some strong perks — Headstone, Killing Tally, Firefly, Stats For All, and more.

7. Retrofit Escapade — Best Destiny 2 PVE Machine Guns

Historically, rapid-fire machine guns have been unpopular picks in Destiny 2 for their inaccuracy and low damage output. Retrofit Escapade, however, has soared to prominence in Season of the Seraph, thanks to its great stats and manageable recoil pattern. It has two solid Origin Traits in Suros Synergy and Ambush, and it can roll the unique perk combination of Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock if you want to try using it for DPS. If not, you’ve got all-around perks like Frenzy, Golden Tricorn, and Field Prep to choose from.

8. Recurrent Impact

A rapid-fire Stasis machine gun from Season of the Risen, Recurrent Impact handles great, is craftable, and can be built out to a number of different specifications. If you’re a Stasis user who benefits from making crystals, then Subsistence/Headstone will fit right into your game plan. If you just want to focus on clearing adds, then Stats For All/One For All is the way to go. Recurrent Impact also gets the Land Tank Origin Trait, which can help keep you alive in tricky situations.

9. Terminus Horizon

Coming from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, Terminus Horizon is a high-impact Arc machine gun with some neat tricks. It can roll the combination of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie, which provides a fast way to refresh your magazine while also getting consistent damage buffs. Alternately, you can use Voltshot to help take out adds. If you go that route, something like Rapid Hit or Compulsive Reloader will help you minimize your reload downtime while activating the perk.

10. Unwavering Duty — Best Destiny 2 PVE Machine Guns

Unwavering Duty is a beast of an adaptive machine gun, with access to some of the perk LMG perks in Destiny 2. These include Subsistence, Incandescent, Killing Tally, Auto-Loading Holster, and Focused Fury. It’s also one of the best weapons for solo content on this list, thanks to its Trials Origin Trait of Alacrity.