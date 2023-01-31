The 10 Best PVE Bows in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

If you fancy yourself a Hawkeye or Robin Hood type, then you likely enjoy using bows in Destiny 2. These relatively slow-firing weapons tend to do good damage for a primary, and provide a different experience that using a gun like a scout or pulse rifle. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE bows in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Le Monarque — Best Destiny 2 PVE Bows

An Exotic bow from the Black Armory, Le Monarque fires poison arrows that do damage over time. It’s a great bow for any activity with a Void burn, is solid at both crowd control and taking down powerful enemies, and even has an intrinsic Anti-Overload effect. A very strong bow that’s even better for Void subclass users.

2. Fel Taradiddle

Introduced in the Witch Queen expansion, Fel Taradiddle is a craftable kinetic bow. While it doesn’t have synergy with subclass abilities nor can it benefit from elemental burns in activities, it has a lot to recommend it. By customizing its string and arrowhead, it’s easy to bring its draw time down, and the combination of Archer’s Tempo and Explosive Head is the gold standard for PVE bows, giving you a straight damage boost as well as an increased rate of fire.

3. Ticuu’s Divination

Another Exotic bow, Ticuu’s Divination has some cool tracking capabilities and can easily clear out adds with the explosions it generates. It’s a lot of fun to use and can be pretty effective in a lot of situations, though it’s worth noting that it doesn’t synergize with Solar 3.0 keywords.

4. Lunulata-4b — Best Destiny 2 PVE Bows

As the only Stasis bow in Destiny 2 right now, Lunulata-4b is pretty unique. It has the typical Stasis perk of Headstone as well as access to quality bow perks like Successful Warm-Up. It’s even got a nice Origin Trait in Veist Stinger. If you’re a Stasis user and you need a bow for whatever reason, you should definitely try to get a good roll of this one.

5. Tripwire Canary

Tripwire Canary was added in Season of the Seraph, and it’s a good choice if you want a Legendary Arc bow. You can run the standard Archer’s Tempo/Explosive Head combination or get a little more out there with perks like Dragonfly and Frenzy. No Voltshot on this, sadly, but it does have two great Origin Traits to choose from — Veist Stinger and Ambush.

6. Under Your Skin

One of the Season of the Risen weapons, Under Your Skin is a Void bow with a solid Origin Trait and access to Enhanced Perks through crafting. As usual, your best bet for perks in most cases is going to be Archer’s Tempo/Explosive Head, though there’s also Adaptive Munitions, Dragonfly, and Unrelenting if you prefer those. Great when there’s a Void burn in an activity and even better for Void subclass users.

7. Trinity Ghoul — Best Destiny 2 PVE Bows

Back when it was first introduced, Trinity Ghoul wasn’t too exciting. it was only later, when it got its Catalyst, that it really became worth using. The catalyst makes its Exotic perk Lightning Rod trigger on any Arc final blow and not just precision kills with Trinity Ghoul, making this the perfect bow for Arc subclass users.

8. Strident Whistle

Non-Exotic Solar bows are somewhat hard to come by in Destiny 2 — there are only two non-sunset ones in the game at the moment, and Strident Whistle is the clear winner in most situations. While you may have to grind for a good roll since it’s a typical Vanguard weapon with a ludicrously large perk pool, it’s worth hunting for one. For higher-level content, there’s Explosive Head. For everything else, there’s Incandescent.

9. Accrued Redemption

A precision frame kinetic bow, Accrued Redemption comes from the Garden of Salvation Raid. It’s got a small perk pool, minimizing the chances of getting a bad drop. And yes, it has the Archer’s Tempo/Explosive Head combo. It’s also got Rampage, Rapid Hit, and Rangefinder (the Three R’s).

10. Whispering Slab — Best Destiny 2 PVE Bows

A lightweight bow from back in Season of Arrivals, Whispering Slab has some neat perks that you don’t see on bows too often. These include Demolitionist, Swashbuckler, and Sympathetic Arsenal. If you’re looking for something a little different in a bow, this could be it.