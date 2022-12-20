Terminus Horizon Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Terminus Horizon is a high-impact Arc LMG. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Terminus Horizon in Destiny 2

You can obtain Terminus Horizon through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. It can drop from any encounter in the dungeon.

Terminus Horizon God Rolls

Terminus Horizon PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Extended Mag

Triple Tap

Target Lock or Voltshot

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Well, Terminus Horizon certainly has some interesting perks. It’s hurt by the lack of Auto-Loading Holster, through Triple Tap is a nice ammo economy perk and it can also roll Rapid Hit to boost its reload speed. What’s most appealing to me about this gun is the combination of Triple Tap and Target Lock. The latter perk deals increased damage the longer you continue firing at a target. It gradually adds stacks, maxing out at 5x for a 40% damage boost. Triple Tap plus Extended Mag ensures you can keep firing for as long as possible. Is this going to be the new DPS hotness? Maybe not, but it does seem like a lot of fun, harkening back to the days when LMGs were effective at damaging bosses. And hey, you’ve got Voltshot on there too, if you’d like to use this thing as an add clear weapon.

Terminus Horizon PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ricochet Rounds

Dragonfly

High-Impact Reserves

Masterwork: Range

It’s an LMG in the Crucible. I don’t know, I guess it’s fine, but you’re probably not using it, right? You’re running a linear fusion rifle or maybe a rocket or grenade launcher. You’re not going to be able to benefit from Voltshot 99% of the time in PVP anyway.

That’s about it for Terminus Horizon. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.