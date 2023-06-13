Techeun Force Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

First appearing in Destiny 2: Forsaken‘s Last Wish raid, Techeun Force is now Season of the Deep’s new god roll.

How to get Techeun Force in Destiny 2

The Legendary Techeun Force fusion rifle is a Last Wish raid weapon that can drop from any encounter. Last Wish weapons became craftable in Season of the Deep, and red-border Deepsight weapons can drop from completing raid encounters. Also, completing the weekly O Deepsight Mine quest from Suraya Hawthorne lets you purchase a Deepsight weapon for 20 Spoils of Conquest. You can grab the Deepsight Techeun Force from Hawthorne, but only if you have previously obtained Techeun Force from this raid.

Techeun Force god rolls

Techeun Force PVE god roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ionized Battery or Enhanced Battery

Reconstruction or Rewind Rounds

Controlled Burst

Masterwork: Charge Time

Controlled Burst is the star trait that makes Techeun Force a must-have Legendary PVP fusion rifle. Controlled Burst increases damage by 20% and reduces charge time for a short duration when landing every shot in a burst. The Arrowhead Break trait increases the handling and makes Techeun Force’s recoil direction more accurate. Although Enhanced Battery adds one to the magazine size, Ionized Battery increases it by two while decreasing the reload speed. Also, Rewind Rounds refills the empty magazine from reserves based on the number of hits. Another noteworthy trait for reloading and magazine size is Reconstruction, which reloads itself over time and can even double the capacity.

Techeun Force PVP god roll

Full Bore or Extended Barrel

Projection Fuse

Under Pressure

Rangefinder or High Impact Reserves

Masterwork: Charge Time or Handling

For PVP, Techeun Force relies on accuracy and is all about range. The Full Bore trait increases the range significantly but reduces handling and stability. On the other hand, Extended Barrel increases range and recoil, but it reduces handling. Also, using Projection Fuse gives your weapon increased range, while Under Pressure improves the stability and accuracy as your magazine gets lower. Lastly, Rangefinder (or High Impact Reserves, if you’d rather deal more damage without the additional range) completes the PVP Techeun Force god roll.

