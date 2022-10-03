Tarnished Metal Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including a new 200 RPM precision scout rifle called Tarnished Metal. Lightweight scout rifles have been a great PVE option in the game for a while now, so how does Tarnished Metal stack up? Let’s find out.

How to Get Tarnished Metal in Destiny 2

Tarnished Metal drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Tarnished Metal God Rolls

Tarnished Metal PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds or Appended Mag

Rapid Hit or Demolitionist

Explosive Payload or Voltshot

If you don’t already have a Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload Night Watch, or you just need an Arc Primary weapon, then Tarnished Metal is a great option. The only problem with Tarnished Metal in this respect is its recoil, which we’re going to try and control a little with Arrowhead Brake. Set up like this, Tarnished Metal will be a solid workhorse for high-level PVE content, especially for any content with an Arc burn. Alternately, if you’re looking for something a little more wacky and fun, the combination of Demolitionist and Voltshot can help this thing steamroll adds — just remember that you won’t proc Voltshot until you actually reload the weapon.

Tarnished Metal PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Steady Rounds

Demolitionist or Moving Target

Explosive Payload

Tarnished Metal, aptly, just isn’t going to shine in the Crucible. At the very least, Explosive Payload can stagger opponent and throw off their aim, but at the range you’re going to be using this thing, you’ll be getting outgunned by pulse rifles. Probably not worth the hassle.

That’s about it for Tarnished Metal. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.