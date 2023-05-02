Taraxippos Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added to Destiny 2 in the 2023 Guardian Games, Taraxippos is a lightweight frame Strand scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Taraxippos in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Taraxippos by participating in the Guardian Games and unlocking chest rewards in the Tower.

Taraxippos God Rolls

Taraxippos PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Outlaw or Fourth Time’s the Charm

Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Range

If you enjoy lightweight scout rifles like Night Watch, then Taraxippos will be right up your alley. It can, of course, roll the classic scout rifle combo of a reload perk and Explosive Payload, but there are other options here too. You’ve got Hatchling in the fourth column if you’re running a Strand build, as well as Focused Fury. For higher-end content, FttC/Explosive Payload is probably going to be your best bet. Note that Taraxippos is one of only two weapons currently in Destiny 2 that can roll Classy Contender, which gives you 5% class energy for free on every kill — not bad as far as Origin Traits go.

Taraxippos PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Moving Target or Outlaw

Kill Clip or Keep Away

Masterwork: Range

In Destiny 2 PVP, Taraxippos has a good mix of kill chaining and dueling perks that allow you to spec it to your preferences. For those who want a more comfortable-feeling weapon, Moving Target and Keep Away is an interesting combination. For straight-up kill chaining, there’s the classic Outlaw/Kill Clip combo. You’ve got Explosive Payload in the mix too, for throwing off opposing Guardian aim. Really, there are a lot of fantastic possibilities here, and both of the Origin Traits are pretty solid too.

That’s about it for Taraxippos. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.