Syncopation-53 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion, Syncopation-53 is a craftable Suros Stasis pulse rifle that’s pretty effective in both Destiny 2 PVE and PVP activities. Let’s take a look at how to get it and some of the best rolls to aim for.

How to Get Syncopation-53 in Destiny 2

The Syncopation-53 pulse rifle is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44. It can also be crafted after unlocking its pattern by completing the quest Shaping: Extraction.

Syncopation-53 God Rolls

Syncopation-53 PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator

High-Caliber Rounds or Flared Magwell

Outlaw

Headstone or Frenzy

Syncopation-53 has a lot going for it in Destiny 2. It doesn’t have a lot of recoil, and you can build into its Stability to make it an extremely smooth weapon. That helps with Outlaw, where you want to be chaining precision kills to minimize your downtime reloading. Outlaw pairs nicely with Headstone, which is useful in itself but of course has especially nice synergy with Stasis builds that can benefit from creating and destroying Stasis crystals. Another possibility for the fourth column perk is Frenzy, which provides a straight 15% damage buff as well as a bonus to handling and reload speed while active. Since you can craft Syncopation-53, it also has access to Enhanced perks, and it’s worth noting that Enhanced Headstone provides a small stability increase.

Syncopation-53 PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

Moving Target or Hip-Fire Grip

Rangefinder or Headseeker

Syncopation-53 has a great deal more useful perks that are useful for Destiny 2 PVP than PVE, with most of the third column dedicated to perks that improve handling, accuracy, and stability. You have your pick of Moving Target or Hip-Fire Grip depending on whether you prefer ADS or not. In the fourth column, you can run with the ever-popular Rangefinder, which is still good even after a recent nerf. Or, you can roll with Headseeker, which can be useful on pulse rifles if your first round doesn’t hit the precision mark but your subsequent ones do.

That’s about it for Syncopation-53. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.