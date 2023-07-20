Spare Rations Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Originally introduced during Season 6, Spare Rations is still a popular Legendary hand cannon in Destiny 2. Thanks to the Season of the Deep, it returned with a new god roll form.

How to get Spare Rations in Destiny 2

First, to get a Spare Rations in the Season of the Deep, you have to deposit Legendary fish at the HELM, complete seasonal activities, or decrypt engrams at the HELM Sonar Station. After obtaining your first Spare Rations, you can farm more by focusing Spare Rations and spending four engrams and 3000 Glimmer for each Spare Rations. To do so, you must first complete the Deep Weapon Focusing bonus, which you can find in the Challenges section.

Spare Rations god rolls

Spare Rations PVE god roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Rapid Hit

Kinetic Tremors

Masterwork: Range.

For both the PVE and PVP god roll, Hammer-Forged Rifling provides the best range possible, making it a decent hand cannon at a distance. Rapid Hit will increase both the Spare Rations’ stability and reload speed. After dealing the appropriate kinetic damage, Kinetic Tremors will transform any target into a shockwave emitting machine.

Spare Rations PVP god roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Rapid Hit/Slideshot

Opening Shot/Kill Clip

Masterwork: Handling.

Spare Rations is more usable in PVP, featuring several options that the player can choose to further improve this weapon’s stats. You can either use the aforementioned Rapid Hit or Slideshot, which will automatically reload the Spare Rations magazine and boost its range and stability after sliding. Moreover, the second trait slot can interchangeably use Opening Shot or Kill Clip. The first one will give an accuracy and range boost to the opening shot of your weapon, while the latter grants a damage boost when reloading after a kill.