Some Legend Defiant Battleground Tips for Destiny 2

The Legend variant of the Defiant Battleground activity is here in Destiny 2 this week. Here are a few tips to help you as you complete these harder versions of the seasonal missions.

1. Play Conservatively in Darkness Zones

Unlike some other high-level missions in Destiny 2, Legend Defiant Battleground missions aren’t total Darkness Zones. That means that in certain areas, you can die without any ill effect on your team. Conversely, you should stick to cover in areas that are Darkness Zones. Remember, you aren’t really playing for score in these missions, you’re just going for completion. That means you can afford to take your time in areas with lots of enemies and bosses.

2. Cover Champions But Don’t Overoptimize

Legend Defiant Battleground missions are tough, but they aren’t on the level of Grandmaster Nightfalls. While you should make sure that your Fireteam has ways of stunning any Champions in the activity, don’t build your entire loadout around it. For instance, you probably don’t need to run double primary weapons just to make sure you can hit different kinds of Champions. Remember that as of Lightfall, all subclasses have intrinsic means of stopping certain Champions, so you can afford to use a special weapon — and probably should, given how many powerful enemies there are.

3. Pay Attention to Surges and Threats

Benefitting from surges is crucial in high level activities like Legend Defiant Battleground missions. Remember that kinetic weapons benefit from a surge if you’re using a subclass that matches it. You may also want to check the active threat and apply damage resistance mods to mitigate the effects of that damage type.

4. Don’t Worry Too Much About Shields

With the Match Game modifier out of the picture, matching your damage type to enemy shields is less important in high-level Destiny 2 activities than it used to be. Prioritize benefitting from surges and using effective weapons that you’re comfortable with. Hitting unmatched shields will mean you need to deal more damage to take out your enemies, but it isn’t nearly as big of an issue as it was in the past.