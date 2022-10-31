Snorri FR5 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion, the Snorri FR5 is a precision Void fusion rifle. Wondering about its various pros and cons and the best perks to choose for PVE and PVP? Here’s our take.

How to Get Snorri FR5 in Destiny 2

The Snorri FR5 fusion rifle is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44. As of this writing, it cannot be crafted.

Snorri FR5 God Rolls

Snorri FR5 PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Compulsive Reloader

Reservoir Burst

The Snorri FR5 is a great Void fusion rifle for Destiny 2 PVE activities, owing in large part to the fact that it can roll Reservoir Burst, which pairs wonderfully with the usually subpar perk Compulsive Reloader. With the Omolon Fluid Dynamics Origin Trait in the mix, you can keep your mag full quite easily, thus keeping Reservoir Burst in play. You actually have multiple options for the third column — Compulsive Reloader is the most straightforward, but Reservoir Burst can help with damaging multiple enemies at once, which can activate Stats for All, giving you nearly as big a boost to reload speed. There’s also Surplus, which provides the same reload speed boost as Compulsive Reloader when all three of your abilities are charged.

There are actually very few bad perks on the Snorri FR5 for Destiny 2 PVE. If you don’t want to use Reservoir Burst for whatever reason, Successful Warm-Up and Frenzy are also solid options.

Snorri FR5 PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Firmly Planted or Heating Up

Successful Warm-Up or High-Impact Reserves

Unfortunately for the Snorri FR5, precision frame fusion rifles recently received a nerf in Destiny 2. The intrinsic precision frame perk’s effect on recoil direction was reduced by 50% for fusion rifles in patch 6.2.5, meaning that they’re harder to control and now require more manual recoil compensation. Still, it’s a good option for the Crucible as long as you can manage its kick.

Arrowhead Brake is more important than ever for recoil control, and Accelerated Coils brings down your charge time at the cost of a little impact. We want to make sure we can land the required five bolts for a kill, so Firmly Planted will help with accuracy — Heating Up is another option, though it requires a kill first. In the fourth column, Successful Warm-Up is a great kill-chaining perk, and High-Impact Reserves will give you a small passive damage bonus as long as you have under 50% of a clip.

That’s about it for the Snorri FR5. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.