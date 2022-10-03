Sailspy Pitchglass Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Season of Plunder has added a set of pirate-themed Eliksni weapons to Destiny 2, including the linear fusion rifle Sailspy Pitchglass. To me, that sounds more like a Magic: The Gathering card than a laser gun, but sure.

How to Get Sailspy Pitchglass in Destiny 2

Sailspy Pitchglass drops as a reward from seasonal activities — Expedition and Ketchcrash. You can also focus it at the Star Chart, and if you collect enough Deepsight drops of it, you’ll be able to craft one yourself.

Sailspy Pitchglass God Rolls

Sailspy Pitchglass PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Rapid Hit or Clown Cartridge

Focused Fury or Vorpal Weapon

The problem with Sailspy Pitchglass is that there are already several great linear fusion rifle options for PVE, one of which was even introduced this season and is much easier to craft (Taipan-4fR). The Right Hook origin trait doesn’t do much for it either, unfortunately, and Voltshot requires you to proc it by getting a kill first, making it rather useless for DPS. If you really want to run Sailspy Pitchglass in Destiny 2 PVE for whatever reason, you’ll be going for a standard reload/damage perk combo like Rapid Hit/Focused Fury or Clown Cartridge/Vorpal Weapon. Note that Focused Fury and Clown Cartridge is a bad combo, since it increases the number of hits you need before you start getting bonus damage.

Sailspy Pitchglass PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Moving Target

Swashbuckler

I don’t know why you’d use Sailspy Pitchglass in Destiny 2 PVP, but sure. The Moving Target/Swashbuckler combo will help you land your hits and make them more impactful when you do, and at least you have a little more of a chance of making Right Hook useful in Crucible, but there are much better options for the weapon slot — even better LFRs.

That’s about it for Sailspy Pitchglass. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.