Reminder: Ada-1 Has Rare Shaders in Destiny 2 Now

Oh, Ada-1. Once the master of the Black Armory Forges, she’s since been reduced to a keeper of cosmetics in Destiny 2. A while back, she was put in charge of the armor transmog machine, the Loom. And now, in Lightfall, she’s gotten a new addition to her inventory — old shaders. If you’re a new Destiny 2 player, or even if you’ve been playing for a while, it’s worth visiting her once a week to see what she has in stock.

Ada-1 sells three shaders a week for 10,000 Glimmer each. They include some that haven’t been available for a very long time in Destiny 2. Here’s a full list of the shaders she’ll be selling throughout season 20.

Ada-1 Shaders in Destiny 2 Season 20

Ada-1 Shaders — Black Armory

Bergusian Night

Satou Tribe

House of Meyrin

Rasmussen Clan

Refurbished Black Armory

New Age Black Armory

Vaulted Location Shaders

New Pacific Sink (Worn)

New Pacific Sink

New Pacific Rush (Worn)

New Pacific Rush

Flowers of Io (Worn)

Flowers of Io

Echoes of Io (Worn)

Echoes of Io

GENOTYPENULL-ZERO

The Mad Monk

Bray Innovation

Arctic Dreamscape

Kairos Black

Kairos Bronze

Kairos Gold

Mercury Prophetic

Tangled Bronze

Tangled Rust

Ada-1 Shaders — Vaulted Seasonal Shaders

Dark Omolon

Envious Touch

Goldleaf

Golden Empire

Cinderchar

Shadow Gilt

Vitrified Chronology

Vitrified Duality Valkyrie

Midnight Exigent

Vaulted Faction Shaders

New Monarchy Allegiance

War Cult Scheme

Dead Orbit Vision

New Monarchy Succession

War Cult Endgame

Dead Orbit Resurrection

New Monarchy Regalia

New Monarchy Diamonds

War Cult Camo

War Cult Rain

Dead Orbit Camo

Dead Orbit’s Fate

Ada-1’s inventory of shaders changes at every weekly reset, so don’t forget to go and visit her down in the Tower annex to see what she’s got. Some of these, like the faction shaders, were vaulted even before the now-vaulted Forsaken came out, so they haven’t been available in Destiny 2 for years at this point.