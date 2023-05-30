Rapacious Appetite Destiny 2 Guide — God Roll & How to Get It

Added to Destiny 2 in the Season of the Deep, Rapacious Appetite is an aggressive frame Strand SMG. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Rapacious Appetite in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Rapacious Appetite by completing Season of the Deep activities. Once you’ve obtained five Deepsight drops of it, you can also craft it.

Rapacious Appetite God Rolls

Rapacious Appetite PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Extended Mag

Perpetual Motion or Envious Assassin

Frenzy or Target Lock

Masterwork: Stability

In PVE, Rapacious Appetite is a solid Stasis SMG with all the perks you’d ideally want and some weird new ones you probably don’t care about. (Who came up with Invisible Hand?) Perpetual Motion/Frenzy is a brainless but effective combo, giving you great buffs to damage, reload speed, handling, and stability while you’re in combat and moving. That said, you’ve also got Target Lock in the fourth column, which combos well with Envious Assassin. There’s also Headstone, if you’re running Stasis. Overall a pretty solid weapon, though as SMGs don’t tend to be top picks in Grandmaster Nightfalls, this will likely fall into the category of seasonal workhorse/fun weapon rather than a meta endgame pick.

Rapacious Appetite PVP God Roll

Chambered Compensator

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Target Lock

Masterwork: Stability

In Destiny 2 PVP, Rapacious Appetite is similar to last season’s breakout star The Immortal. The combo of Perpetual Motion and Target Lock is ideal here, the former boosting the weapon’s lackluster Stability as long as you stay in motion and the latter providing a damage boost you don’t have to proc with a kill. The Unsated Hunger Origin Trait will likely have a lot more impact in PVP than PVE too, giving you a nice bump to Handling, Stability, and reload speed when you don’t have any abilities charged. It’s not a big enough bonus that you want to burn your abilities to get it, but the improved performance when you’re running on empty is appreciated.

That’s about it for Rapacious Appetite. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.