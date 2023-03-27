Ranking the 8 Solar Grenades in Destiny 2 for PVE and PVP

After the advent of Solar 3.0, all Destiny 2 classes have access to the same eight grenade types. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which to use for which activity. Here are two rankings of the Solar grenades in Destiny 2 for both PVE and PVP to help you pick.

The Best Solar Grenades for PVE in Destiny 2

8. Healing Grenade

Healing Grenades just aren’t that useful in Destiny 2. Sure, you can build into them with certain Exotics, but there are more reliable ways to heal and buff allies — like Warlock rifts or the Exotic Lumina — that don’t involve sacrificing your grenades.

7. Firebolt Grenade

Like Axion Bolts, Firebolt Grenades just aren’t usually the best pick in PVE due to limitations on how many enemies they can tag. That said, they are pretty fun to use with the Season of Defiance artifact perks that give you multiple charges and generate Firesprites on kills.

6. Tripmine Grenade

Tripmine Grenades do good damage, but have a delayed effect. You could just throw a grenade that will immediately explode on your enemies, so unless you’ve specifically building into these, there are better options.

5. Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenades can be useful for hitting a group of enemies at once and inflicting the Scorch effect on them. Like Voidwall Grenades, getting them aligned properly can take some practice.

4. Incendiary Grenade

If you’re specifically looking to Scorch enemies, then Incendiary Grenades can be fun. Now that Ignition effects can stun Unstoppable Champions, they have a little more utility too.

3. Swarm Grenade

Their ability to inflict Scorch on a number of enemies at once makes Swarm Grenades pretty useful in PVE. However, there are better options for direct damage.

2. Solar Grenade

Essentially the Solar versions of Vortex Grenades, the confusingly-named Solar Grenades are nice all-around picks for PVE. Warlocks get an aspect that makes them even deadlier, which is nice, but they’re a good damage-over-time and area control grenade pick for all classes.

1. Fusion Grenade

Fusion Grenades are powerful and straightforward for any Solar subclass user, but what puts them at number one this list is how incredibly strong they are for Warlocks specifically. With their aspect that makes them detonate twice and the Starfire Protocol Exotic, Warlocks can melt bosses and take out powerful enemies with ease using nothing but a renewable supply of Fusions.

The Best Solar Grenades for PVP in Destiny 2

8. Healing Grenade

If you’re dedicated to the idea of playing a support class then Healing Grenades are there, but running them means sacrificing the ability to blow up your enemies. What would Shaxx think?

7. Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenades are powerful and can be good for area denial, but it can be hard to catch Guardians in their field of effect. In PVP, most intelligent players will likely just sidestep them.

6. Incendiary Grenade

There just isn’t much to recommend Incendiary Grenades over other options in the Crucible. If you want to Scorch your foes, try Solar or Swarm Grenades.

5. Solar Grenade

Solar Grenades in PVP are nice for catching a few enemies clumped together, say, on a Control point. However, they’re easy for Guardians to simply back away from in most situations, limiting their effectiveness.

4. Tripmine Grenade

Useful for setting traps and catching unwary Guardians, Tripmine Grenades can work quite well in the Crucible, though they lose some of their effectiveness in open areas and against players who know to look out for them.

3. Fusion Grenade

Tag your enemies and make them blow up – Fusion Grenades are pretty straightforward. They do require that you actually stick them directly to a target for maximum damage, but if you can do that then they’re very strong.

2. Swarm Grenade

The ability to seek out and Scorch enemies makes Swarm Grenades quite useful in Destiny 2 PVP. In a pinch, Swarm grenades can also be effective area denial weapons, forcing enemies to back off or get hit with a bunch of miniature drones.

1. Firebolt Grenade

With their tracking capabilities, Firebolt Grenades can be extremely useful in the Crucible. As of Season of Defiance, they’re especially cracked given that the Seasonal Artifact gives you two charges of them for free once you unlock the Rain of Firebolts perk.