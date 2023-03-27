Ranking the 7 Void Grenades in Destiny 2 for PVE and PVP

After the advent of Void 3.0, all Destiny 2 classes have access to the same seven grenade types. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which to use for which activity. Here are two rankings of the Void grenades in Destiny 2 for both PVE and PVP to help you pick.

The Best Void Grenades for PVE in Destiny 2

7. Axion Bolt

In Destiny 2 PVE, Axion Bolts are usually not the play for Void grenades. They simply don’t have the ability to take out as many enemies as other Void grenades, since the bolts target individual foes.

6. Spike Grenade

The fountain of death can be helpful in certain situations, but you’re almost always going to be better off running Vortex Grenades if you want to create a concentrated damage field.

5. Voidwall Grenade

Voidwall Grenades do nice damage and can lock down an area, but they can be a little tricky to use. And anyway, if you’re trying to create a damaging area of effect then Vortex Grenades are usually going to be the superior choice.

4. Magnetic Grenade

They explode twice and stick to enemies, which is fine. There’s just usually no real advantage to running Magnetic Grenades over Vortex or Suppression Grenades. If you like using this style of grenade then you’re probably running Fusion Grenades on Solar anyway.

3. Scatter Grenade

For Titans and Hunters, Scatter Grenades aren’t amazing. For Warlocks using the Nothing Manacles Exotic, however, they’re pretty strong.

2. Suppression Grenade

Being able to suppress foes on demand is a pretty useful ability. Especially now that suppression can be used to stun Overload Champions, Suppression Grenades are a powerful pick for PVE.

1. Vortex Grenade

Vortex Grenades are the undisputed champ of Void Grenades in Destiny 2 PVE. They deal great damage and can clear out groups of enemies at a time. They’re especially fantastic for Warlocks, but are usually the best choice for anyone running Void.

The Best Void Grenades for PVP in Destiny 2

7. Suppression Grenade

Basically only good for trolling in the Crucible, Suppression Grenades can be extremely funny but you’re usually going to get better outcomes running a grenade that quickly kills your enemies rather than disabling them.

6. Magnetic Grenade

It sticks to people, which is useful. If you’re having trouble landing grenade kills then Magnetic Grenades might be worth trying. Otherwise, not the best.

5. Scatter Grenade

It’s fine, but there’s really nothing to recommend Scatter Grenades in PVP. You could be running Axion Bolts or Vortex Grenades.

4. Spike Grenade

You can pull some pretty funny tricks with Spike Grenades in PVP as long as you place them effectively — on corners, in doorways, and so on. Still the placement can be difficult, and you’re relying on people lacking the situational awareness to avoid them.

3. Voidwall Grenade

Voidwall Grenades require some practice to use effectively in the Crucible, but they deal a ton of damage. If you can line up your throws right, they’re fantastic for denying areas and wiping out multiple Guardians at once.

2. Vortex Grenade

Vortex Grenades are quite strong in Destiny 2 PVP as well as PVE. However, they’re not always the best pick since opposing players are more likely than AI-controlled enemies to simply move out of the radius of the blast before they’re killed.

1. Axion Bolt

Axion Bolts are probably the easiest Void grenades to use in Destiny 2 PVP due to their tracking capabilities. Tagging someone with an Axion Bolt is a pretty reliable way of landing a kill, making them simple and effective in the Crucible.