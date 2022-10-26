Ragnhild-D Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

An aggressive frame shotgun added in the Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2, Ragnhild-D has some great perks that make it a useful weapon across both PVE and PVP. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls available for this weapon.

How to Get Ragnhild-D in Destiny 2

The Ragnhild-D shotgun is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44. It can also be crafted after unlocking its pattern by extracting resonance from Deepsight drops.

Ragnhild-D God Rolls

Ragnhild-D PVE God Roll

Barrel Shroud

Tactical Mag

Subsistence

Demolitionist or One-Two Punch

The Ragnhild-D is a lot of fun to play around with in PVE. Subsistence is a beautiful perk on an aggressive frame shotgun, allowing you to eschew reloading almost entirely. In the fourth column, you have your pick of a few great perks — Demolitionist will give you back about a fifth of your grenade energy on each kill, but if you prefer a damage perk then Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy, and One-Two Punch are all viable options. Hakke Breach Armaments might not be as useful as some of the other foundry Origin Traits, but it does grant you a 30% damage bonus against Stasis crystals, which can make the Ragnhild-D useful on Stasis subclasses that benefit from creating and shattering them.

Overall, Ragnhild-D is a useful PVE shotgun in Destiny 2 that benefits greatly from being craftable, meaning that it’s much easier to get your desired roll than some other similar weapons that can roll perks like One-Two Punch.

Ragnhild-D PVP God Roll

Full Choke

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Elemental Capacitor or Frenzy

In Destiny 2 PVP, we’re speccing the Ragnhild-D out for range and handling. Full Choke and Accurized Rounds are pretty standard for shotguns in the Crucible, and Perpetual Motion is a solid neutral perk that boosts stability, handling, and reload speed. It might even be overkill in the handling department, but there just aren’t a ton of great PVP perks in the third slot, unless you prefer Auto-Loading Holster. In the fourth column, I’d run Elemental Capacitor if you’re an Arc main, since it provides a big boost to handling. Otherwise, Frenzy is a solid option as well.

That’s about it for the Ragnhild-D. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.