Phyllotactic Spiral Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Phyllotactic Spiral is a high-impact frame Arc pulse rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Phyllotactic Spiral in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Phyllotactic Spiral by ranking up with Nimbus and obtaining Neomuna engrams. Once you get five Deepsight drops of this weapon, you can craft your own version of it on Savathun’s Throne World.

Phyllotactic Spiral God Rolls

Phyllotactic Spiral PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ricochet Rounds or Appended Mag

Keep Away

Voltshot or Frenzy

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Phyllotactic Spiral is going to perform quite a lot better after the midseason buff to primary weapons in Destiny 2, with pulse rifles having gotten a 20% damage boost against red and orange bar enemies. Unfortunately, this weapon’s perk pool is rather limited, with a lot of duds. Perfect Float? Shot Swap? Under-Over? There’s a ton of trash here. In the third column, your best bet for a reload perk is probably Keep Away. Compulsive Reloader is another option to pair with Voltshot, but it’s less useful on a primary weapon like this than on a harder-hitting special weapon. For a damage perk, you’ve got your choice of Voltshot, Kill Clip, or Frenzy. On the bright side, Nanotech Tracer Rockets is a pretty nice Origin Trait.

Phyllotactic Spiral PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ricochet Rounds

Tunnel Vision

Kill Clip or Headseeker

Masterwork: Range

Phyllotactic Spiral’s stats and perks make it better suited for Destiny 2 PVP than PVE. Here we want to boost the weapon’s range with Ricochet Rounds and then build into ease of use with its perks. There isn’t a ton to work with in the third column, but Tunnel Vision is a nice kill-chaining perk. You can pair that with Kill Clip to get a big damage and accuracy boost after a kill or run Headseeker for better effectiveness without requiring a kill. There’s also a case to be made for Keep Away in the third column, since it not only boosts reload speed but gives you a range and accuracy buff as well.

That’s about it for Phyllotactic Spiral. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.