Omicron Tribal Quests FFXIV Guide – Unlock Quest & Mount

The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV is here! Patch 6.25 adds new Manderville quests, Variant Dungeons, and a new series of Tribal Quests. While you were helping out the Arkasodara of Thavnair before, these new quests see you working with the Omicron of Ultima Thule.

With the help of the Loporrit Jammingway, the synthetic beings are seeking to make Ultima Thule a more welcoming place for the dead civilizations that inhabit the region. For that purpose, they’re turning to the Warrior of Light. Your combat skills won’t be helpful this time around, however, as these Tribal Quests are looking for the Disciples of the Land among you.

How to Unlock the Omicron Tribal Quests in FFXIV

Unlike the Arkasodara Tribal Quests, the Omicron’s questline does not require you to have completed a series of side quests ahead of time. Instead, there’s a single quest that you need to complete. “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before” from Jammingway in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.0, Y: 13.7) is a quest offered after completing the main scenario of Endwalker.

Once you’ve completed that quest, you can pick up “The Café at the End of the Universe” from Jammingway in Ultima Thule (X: 25.4, Y: 26.3). This will start you on the new questline, which is a wonderfully-unique expansion of the Ultima Thule concept. To access the quest you need to have a Disciple of the Land at Level 80. So you’ll need to have previously leveled a Miner, Botanist, or Fisher to the beginning of Endwalker to proceed!

Finishing the initial Tribal questline will take you to “Friendly” reputation with the Omicron, unlock the Tribal Vendor N-0598 at Ultima Thule (X: 27.7, Y: 24.7), and open up the Tribal daily quests. You’ll pick up the daily quests from Stigma-4 at Ultima Thule (X: 27.8, Y: 24.4).

Omicron Tribal Quest Rewards — How To Unlock The Space Jellyfish Mount

The Omicron Tribe is dedicated to establishing a new life for the once-dead inhabitants of Ultima Thule. If you dedicate yourself to their cause, you’ll unlock brand-new rewards from the Tribal Vendor.

You’ll be able to do three daily quests every 24 hours. As you complete the quest, you’ll gain 60 Omicron Relations, the Tribal reputation, and one Omicron Omnitoken. Each Reputation level offers a new set of rewards from the Tribal Vendor, purchasable with Omnitokens. At Friendly, you’ll only be able to purchase gatherer-centric IX and X Materia, but as you climb the ranks, you’ll gain access to more items.

Once you’ve reached the “Sworn” reputation with the Omicron, you’ll be able to purchase the Miw Miisv mount, also known as the Space Jellyfish. N-0598 at Ultima Thule (X: 27.7, Y: 24.7) will sell you the Miw Miisv Horn for 18 Omicron Omnitokens. You can then use the horn to add the mount to your list!

While you dutifully fulfill your obligations to the Omicron, there’s still more to do in Final Fantasy XIV, especially during Patch 6.25! While you’re out there tackling the Variant Dungeons and Manderville quests, you can also enjoy the upcoming All Saint’s Wake holiday event! We’ll have no information on all the patch content right here at the Linkshell!