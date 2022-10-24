Nezarec’s Whisper Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

One of the few glaives in Destiny 2, Nezarec’s Whisper debuted in Season of the Haunted as a craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Let’s take a look at this unique weapon and consider some of the best perk combinations available for it.

How to Get Nezarec’s Whisper in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Nezarec’s Whisper from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Nezarec’s Whisper God Rolls

Nezarec’s Whisper PVE God Roll

Low-Impedance Windings

Light Mag

Impulse Amplifier or Demolitionist

Unstoppable Force or Adrenaline Junkie

Nezarec’s Whisper plays best with Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 builds, where it can trigger Amplified and benefit from fragments like Spark of Beacons. Still, it can be pretty useful even on other subclasses. With Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie, you can spec this glaive for a grenade build — Adrenaline Junkie grants a 33% damage buff after a single grenade kill, and Demolitionist mitigates the weapon’s slow reload speed. Impulse Amplifier is a popular choices for glaives, again helping with the reload speed issue while also increasing projectile speed and thus the odds of hitting your target. If you use glaive shields a lot, then Unstoppable Force is a great option — it grants a 30% projectile damage buff after blocking a shot. Note, however, that you have to still be blocking when you fire to get the bonus, as it disappears when you lower your shield.

Nezarec’s Whisper PVP God Roll

Ballistic Tuning

Accurized Rounds

Impulse Amplifier

Unstoppable Force

Glaives just got nerfed in Destiny 2 PVP, and their shields now provide only a 50% damage reduction rather than the previous 75%. This means that the tactic of rushing an enemy with a glaive, landing the first hit, and shielding from incoming fire while finishing them off is going to be less effective moving forward. Still, if you master the timing involved in this tactic you can pull off some surprising wins in duels. Impulse Amplifier improves your odds of landing your shot, and since you’re going to be popping your shield as soon as you get that first hit, Unstoppable Force will help you finish off your target.

