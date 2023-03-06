Never Reload Again With This Hunter Strand Exploit in Destiny 2

As is usually the case with new Destiny 2 releases, Lightfall has a whole host of issues associated with it. However, some of these issues can be turned to player advantage — at least, until Bungie addresses them. Right now, there’s an exploit allowing anyone playing Strand on a Hunter to completely skip reloading weapons like rocket launchers by using grapple and a single Strand fragment. Here’s how to do it.

The Fragment we’re interested in here is Thread of Ascent. It reloads your equipped weapon when you activate your grenade ability, and wouldn’t you know it, grapple counts. Furthermore, one of the Hunter Strand aspects creates a grapple point whenever you use your grapple. Grappling to these points is also free. This means you can basically grapple forever, but it also means you never need to reload.

Simply fire your rocket launcher, grapple into the ground ahead of you and immediately cancel the grapple. If done correctly, this should reload your rocket and leave a grapple point nearby. Fire again, grapple, and repeat. You may have to rapidly grapple the point twice to get your rocket back. Like with the Demolitionist ability, there is a slight cooldown on Thread of Ascent. However, it’s still a lot faster than manually reloading.

Between this exploit and the ability to render jumping puzzles completely irrelevant on Strand Hunter, it seems likely that Strand will be restricted in some way for this weekend’s Raid. Will Strand Hunters be disabled entirely? It would be an unprecedented move to prevent players from using a brand-new class in a new Raid. Maybe Bungie will simply disable Thread of Ascent. Then again, they’d have to disable Grenade Kickstart as well to prevent Hunters from having infinite grapple. Oof.