Mechabre Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

The Festival of the Lost is back in Destiny 2, bringing some Halloween flavor to the Tower. This time around, Eva Levante’s brought Guardians a new sniper rifle called Mechabre. Here’s how to get it and a look at the best rolls you should be aiming for.

How to Get Mechabre in Destiny 2

You can get Mechabre by completing Haunted Sectors during the Festival of the Lost. Transforming Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages during Lost Sector completions significantly increases the rate of weapon drops. You also get one on completion of the intro quest to Festival of the Lsot

Destiny 2 Mechabre God Rolls

Mechabre PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Flared Magwell

Triple Tap

Vorpal Weapon

Mechabre has some decent options for PVE, but the lack of Firing Line is kind of a bummer. That’s just as well, I suppose, since it seems designed for solo activities — its Origin Trait Search Party only works if you’re far from any allies. Unfortunately, Mechabre just doesn’t have a ton of great perks in its fourth column for PVE. Slickdraw and Swashbuckler on a sniper? Seriously? Vorpal Weapon is your best bet for a damage buff. It sure looks cool, and it might have some utility in taking out Champions and powerful enemies in Nightfalls with Anti-Barrier Sniper Rifle in the mix this season, but Mechabre probably isn’t going to become anyone’s go-to sniper for DPS purposes.

Mechabre PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Steady Rounds

Snapshot Sights

Opening Shot or Moving Target

In PVP, Mechabre can roll the classic Snapshot Sights/Opening Shot sniper combo, which is nice. We’re trying to bring up its low Stability and high recoil with Arrowhead Brake and Steady Rounds, which will help you land your shots. Moving Target is another option, and Mechabre can roll Perpetual Motion as well, which is a nice combo if you prioritize mobility.

That’s about it for the Mechabre. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2, as well as the rest of our Festival of the Lost content.