Luna.Archer.Dome.Catwalk– Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Luna.Archer.Dome.Catwalk. Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Luna.Archer.Dome.Catwalk. Amp Location

Located on the Moon, start by landing at the Sanctuary spawn point and then go north towards Archer’s Line. When you arrive in this patrol zone, stick to the right and go up the small hill towards the dome-shaped building.

Once you enter the dome, kill all of the Fallen enemies roaming around and then look to the left. You should see part of a broken catwalk near a large hole. On this catwalk is the Luna.Archer.Dome.Catwalk. Warmind node, so go snag it to get your free IKELOS weapon.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.