Long Arm Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

merritt k, DECEMBER 20, 2022

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Long Arm is an aggressive Arc scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Long Arm in Destiny 2

You can obtain Long Arm through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph. Specifically, it can drop from the first encounter where you have to connect three sets of circuits.

Long Arm God Rolls

Long Arm PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Rapid Hit
  • Explosive Payload
  • Masterwork: Range

One of the better weapons from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, Long Arm not only looks great, but has a lot going for it in Destiny 2 PVE. We simply love Rapid Hit on a scout rifle, especially since it boosts the weapon’s stability and reload speed without necessitating a kill — perfect for high-level activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls. Explosive Payload is the standard second scout rifle perk, giving you a straight damage increase and also mitigating damage falloff. That said, if you want to get a little fancy, there’s also Redirection. Explosive Payload is going to be more consistent, but Redirection does make this thing a little unique and could be worth playing around with. All around a solid primary weapon that, with the right roll, will be a reliable friend in endgame content.

Long Arm PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Rapid Hit
  • Explosive Payload or High-Impact Reserves
  • Masterwork: Range

Long Arm’s perks aren’t as well-suited for PVP, but it’s still far from a bad weapon. Rapid Hit is probably your best bet in the third column, just because everything else is either underwhelming (e.g. Compulsive Reloader) or a little awkward in the Crucible (e.g. Subsistence). In the fourth column, you can run Explosive Payload or High-Impact Reserves. Don’t forget about Tex Balanced Stock, which rewards you for damaging combatants in hip-firing mode with a boost to stats when you then aim down sights. With that in mind, I could see a place for Hip-Fire Grip in the third slot, too.

That’s about it for Long Arm. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

