Lodbrok-C Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Lodbrok-C is a kinetic high impact auto rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Lodbrok-C in Destiny 2

You can obtain Lodbrok-C through world drops or by ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44.

Lodbrok-C God Rolls

Lodbrok-C PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator

Alloy Magazine or Armor-Piercing Rounds

Fourth Time’s the Charm or Demolitionist

Target Lock or Adrenaline Junkie

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Hey, remember the Halfdan-D? It’s back, kind of! The Lodbrok-C has barrels instead of sights, significantly better stability and recoil, a little less aim assist and handling, and a new set of perks — not to mention the Hakke Origin Trait. It’s a world drop weapon, which means it’s tricky to farm, but it at least has a pretty small perk pool. There are some interesting picks in there, too — the new perks Target Lock and Cascade Point in the fourth column reward focused fire on targets, which might make Lodbrok-C a useful weapon in endgame content where even red bar enemies take a considerable amount of ammo to dispatch. A Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie roll is a great standard combo, too. You could even get artsy with it and go Osmosis/Adrenaline Junkie, which would allow Lodbrok-C to pair great with Void subclasses (getting Volatile Rounds from Echo of Instability).

Lodbrok-C PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Kill Clip or Target Lock

Masterwork: Range

Auto rifles received a small buff recently, with stability giving them more recoil reduction at the higher end of the stat. Whether high-impacts like Lodbrok-C will be able to do real work in this season’s Destiny 2 PVP meta is still up in the air, but Lodbrok-C does have some things going for it. Perpetual Motion is a fantastic perk that ameliorates the weapon’s relatively slow reload speed and provides a considerable boost to stability while in motion, and Kill Clip is the kill-chaining perk par excellence. Alternately, Target Lock could be effective if you can land your shots, though it’s not yet clear how useful that perk is going to be in the Crucible. This thing could be pretty deadly with the right roll.

