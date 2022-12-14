Liminal Vigil Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Liminal Vigil is an aggressive burst Stasis sidearm. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Liminal Vigil in Destiny 2

You can obtain Liminal Vigil through the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Specifically, it can drop from the final boss encounter with Persys.

Liminal Vigil God Rolls

Liminal Vigil PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator

High-Caliber Rounds

Headstone

Desperado or Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Stability

Remember Breachlight? It’s back, in Stasis form. Yes, Liminal Vigil might be a little goofy-looking, but it’s an incredibly powerful sidearm that’s a lot of fun to use. The new Tex Balanced Stock Origin Trait encourages you to fire from the hip to proc it then aim down the sights to benefit from increased handling, reload speed, and movement speed. Slap Full-Auto Retrofit on it and this thing fires like nobody’s business. Headstone is a great perk, giving Liminal Vigil a kind of pseudo-Dragonfly that also combos with Stasis subclasses. In the fourth column, Swashbuckler is a pretty decent damage boosting perk, but also consider Desperado. With it active, Liminal Vigil becomes a bullet hose, and it’s a blast to take apart rooms of adds. As a sidearm, especially one without any perks like Frenzy or Rapid Hit, it probably won’t see much use in high-level content, but in everything else it’s a very fun weapon.

Liminal Vigil PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

Tap the Trigger or Perpetual Motion

Rangefinder or Kill Clip

Masterwork: Range

With good impact, range, and aim assistance, not to mention a pretty vertical recoil, Liminal Vigil could be extremely effective in Destiny 2 PVP. You could use Desperado on this but Kill Clip is going to be easier and more effective most of the time, giving you a pretty solid damage bonus after a single kill — just be sure to reload to proc it. Tap the Trigger gives a nice boost to stability, or Perpetual Motion can provide a smaller bump along with a handling and reload speed buff too. Liminal Vigil should feel very forgiving to use in the Crucible given its solid stats and host of useful perks.

That’s about it for Liminal Vigil. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.