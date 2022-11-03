Likely Suspect Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Likely Suspect is a rapid-fire Void fusion rifle associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Likely Suspect in Destiny 2

You can obtain Likely Suspect from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Likely Suspect God Rolls

Likely Suspect PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Perpetual Motion

Successful Warm-Up or Adagio

In Destiny 2 PVE, Likely Suspect is a pretty good rapid-fire fusion rifle. Being craftable is always a plus, minimizing the issues with its slightly unimpressive perk pools. You might want to take this into Grandmaster Nightfalls if the elemental burn is Void and anti-Champion fusion rifle mods return in the future. For now, it’s just a solid fusion that can get the job done.

The third column doesn’t really give us a whole lot to work with. I mean, Perpetual Motion is solid, but beyond that there just isn’t much for PVE. I mean, I guess you could run Slideways or Stats for All, but the latter is generally much more useful on primaries. However, in the fourth column, we’ve got the fantastic Successful Warm-Up, though Adagio is another option if you want a solid damage buff — it kicks fusions up by 27%. Unfortunately, Psychohack is a pretty lousy Origin Trait, but overall, a pretty good Void fusion and one that’s likely to shine in any future season where fusion-centric mods are in the mix.

Likely Suspect PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Particle Repeater

Firmly Planted

Successful Warm-Up

Fusion rifles have been getting hammered by nerfs lately, but rapid-fire frames have mostly escaped unscathed. Likely Suspect also has a lot of great perks for Destiny 2 PVP. I’m going with Particle Repeater over Accelerated Coils to bring up stability, which is also helped out by Firmly Planted — its effects are less substantial for fusion rifles, but it’s still a great perk for the Crucible. In the fourth column, it’s Successful Warm-Up. Duh. It’s the kill-chaining perk par excellence for fusion rifles, and it slaps on Likely Suspect. The Enhanced version increases the perk’s uptime by a second, which can be worth it in the Crucible. Just remember to slide and crouch to proc Firmly Planted, and you’ll do fine.

That’s about it for Likely Suspect. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.