Jararaca-3SR Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Jararaca-3SR is a Veist rapid-fire Stasis scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Jararaca-3SR in Destiny 2

You can obtain Jararaca-3SR through world drops or by ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44.

Jararaca-3SR God Rolls

Jararaca-3SR PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Extended Mag

Rapid Hit

Headstone

Masterwork: Reload Speed

As a Stasis scout rifle with access to Rapid Hit, Jararaca-3SR could be a strong choice in endgame Destiny 2 content like Grandmaster Nightfalls. Being able to benefit from Font of Might is fantastic, and having an Overload Scout Rifle mod in the mix this season makes the weapon type even more useful. Extended Mag is rarely a top pick due to the way it slows down reloads, but the unique Veist frame — plus the Veist Stinger Origin Trait — help a lot with that downside. Headstone has great synergy with Stasis subclasses, but if you’re not running one then you might prefer Kill Clip or even Focused Fury. With the right roll, this could be a real workhorse of a weapon.

Jararaca-3SR PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ricochet Rounds

Rapid Hit or Perpetual Motion

Kill Clip or Snapshot Sights

Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, the Jararaca-3SR joins the line of Destiny 2 Veist rapid-fire weapons like Contingency Plan. Historically, these weapons have performed fairly well in the Crucible. Jararaca-3SR has some great perks for PVP, too, with a nice range of dueling and kill-chaining possibilities to choose from. Rapid Hit/Kill Clip is a nice combo, giving you a solid boost to reload speed and stability on precision hits and a damage bonus after reloading on a kill. However, Perpetual Motion and Snapshot Sights can also be useful in combination with those perks too — it just depends on what you’re looking for in a scout rifle.

That’s about it for Jararaca-3SR. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.