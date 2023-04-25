Is Wendigo GL3 Adept Worth Farming in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, what really matters are the new weapons and armor pieces you can unlock. Similar to previous seasons, Guardians can once again earn Adept variants of Nightfall exclusive weapons. One of these is the Wendigo GL3 (Adept), which is an Arc, Adaptive Frame grenade launcher. Formerly a ritual weapon, the Wendigo GL3 can now roll with a number of different perks. This can lead to many wondering if it’s even worth grinding for this grenade launcher — especially when rocket launchers are the current kings of DPS in Destiny 2.

How to Get Wendigo GL3

Wendigo GL3 is solely tied to the Nightfall activity. Yet, it’s not as simple as playing the Nightfall activity until one drops. Weapons specifically tied to this activity rotate in availability every week. This means there will be some weeks when you cannot get this grenade launcher, and some when you can. I strongly recommend using the website TodayInDestiny, as it will show you what Nightfall weapons are available by clicking on the Nightfall image box.

Keep in mind that if you want the Adept variant of Wendigo GL3, you need to play the Grandmaster version when this gun is available. If this sounds like you’ll be jumping through a lot of hoops, you kind of are. It’s not a terribly eloquent system, but it’s the only way to earn this gun. At the time of writing this article, you cannot craft Wendigo GL3 since no gun patterns exist for it.

Should You Farm Wendigo GL3?

PVE

Yes.

Despite rocket launchers being the most-used DPS option in the game, you should not ignore the Wendigo GL3. This grenade launcher has terrific perks, solid damage, and fire rate. Because of this, players can quickly deal a large amount of burst damage to a single target which can be useful both against endgame bosses and stunned Champions. The roll you want to keep an eye out for is Auto-Loading Holster/Explosive Light. Not only does this give you great damage output, but you can stow and swap to another weapon during damage phases to let it reload. It’s a superb weapon and one you should snag as it’s great when there are Arc or grenade launcher surges.

PVP

Also a yes. While this one is more subjective, I’ve found that the Wendigo GL3 (Adept) is a solid PVP heavy weapon if you get the right perks. Of course, this will vary based on your loadout and playstyle, as not everyone prefers to use grenade launchers in the heavy slot. For perks, I really like Impulse Amplifier and Rangefinder, as this allows us to quickly secure kills even from a safe distance. That being said, I wouldn’t say you need to solely grind for the PVP god roll of this gun. It isn’t breaking the meta or defining matches in Trials of Osiris. However, while hunting down the PVE roll make sure to keep an eye out for possible ones you’ll use in the Crucible as the Wendigo GL3 is a surprisingly effective firearm.