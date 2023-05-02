Is the Destiny 2 Guardian Games Event Card Worth It?

The Guardian Games are here in Destiny 2, bringing back the Event Card system introduced in last year’s Solstice. Like in previous seasonal events, players can pay to upgrade the Guardian Games Event Card, unlocking immediate access to some cosmetics and the ability to earn more via Event Tickets through completing challenges. Is it worth upgrading your Guardian Games Event Card? Let’s take a look at what it gets you and how much it’ll set you back.

Upgrading your Destiny 2 Guardian Games Event Card will immediately unlock a few cosmetics. You’ll get the Championship Dance emote, the Barnstormer Sparrow, and the Coronal Bloom shader. The shader is a nice red color, and the Sparrow is a typical Guardian Games cosmetic in the three colors of each of the game’s classes.

Once you upgrade the Event Card, you can trade in tickets obtained by completing challenges to get the Gridiron Ghost Shell (seven tickets), the Darts emote (five tickets), the Colorful Motes Effects transmat (three tickets), and the Medal Collector projection (one ticket). These are all cosmetic items, and unless you really love any of them then the ones you get immediately upon unlocking the Event Card are probably the real draws.

The Destiny 2 Guardian Games Event Card will cost you 1000 Silver, or about $10 USD. Importantly, you do not need to pay to upgrade your Event Card to get either the Champ seal and title, or to complete progress towards the event-spanning Reveler title. So, is it worth splashing the cash on? If you’re a completionist, or you really want that shader, then sure.

Otherwise, like previous Event Cards, this one feels like a bit of a bad deal for Destiny 2 players. You can get some neat cosmetics just by playing the Guardian Games event, and you can probably find better things to spend the $10 on, even in Destiny 2. But of course, it’s up to you — if you like the Sparrow or emotes, then go for it.