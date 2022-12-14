Is the Destiny 2 Dawning Event Card Worth It?

The Dawning is here in Destiny 2, bringing back the Event Card system previously introduced in this year’s Solstice. Like in that event, players can pay to upgrade the Dawning Event Card, unlocking immediate access to some cosmetics and the ability to earn them via Event Tickets through completing challenges. Is it worth upgrading your Dawning Event Card? Let’s take a look at what it gets you and how much it’ll set you back.

Upgrading your Destiny 2 Dawning Event Card will immediately unlock a few cosmetics. You’ll get the Downhill Skiing emote, the Forward Erebus Sparrow, and the Noble Rime shader. The shader has an interesting kind of gleam effect on metal, though it isn’t anything outstanding. The Sparrow is kind of your standard Dawning-themed vehicle, this time looking like a snowmobile rather than a more traditional sled.

Once you upgrade the Event Card, you can trade in tickets obtained by completing challenges to get the Mountainside Ghost Shell (seven tickets), the Action Figure Showdown emote (five tickets), the Gift Stack Entrace transmat effect (three tickets), and the Warm Hat projection (one ticket). These are all cosmetic items, and unless you really love any of them I’d say the ones you get immediately upon unlocking the Event Card are the real draws.

The Destiny 2 Festival Dawning Event Card will cost you 1000 Silver, or about $10 USD. Importantly, you do not need to pay to upgrade your Event Card to get either the Star Baker seal and title, or to complete progress towards the event-spanning Reveler title. So, is it worth splashing the cash on? If you’re a completionist, or you really want a snowmobile sparrow, then sure.

Otherwise, the Event Card feels like a bit of a bad deal for Destiny 2 players. You can get some neat cosmetics just by playing the Dawning event, and you can probably find better things to spend the $10 on, even in Destiny 2. The Dawning has never been a huge draw for Destiny 2 players, and this year’s event is kind of more of the same, albeit with the new event model with a seal incentivizing players to bake their butts off. It’s not as much of a let-down as the Festival of the Lost, if only because the bar was never that high for the Dawning to begin with.