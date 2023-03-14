Is Conditional Finality Worth Grinding For in Destiny 2’s RoN Raid?

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. Similar to previous raids, Root of Nightmares boasts an exclusive raid exotic for players to grind for. But not all raid exotics are created equal, which can leave many wondering if Conditional Finality is actually worth getting in Destiny 2.

Should You Grind for Conditional Finality?

The short answer: Yes.

Conditional Finality is a surprisingly strong exotic weapon that not only feels unique but is quite useful in higher-difficulty content. Its intrinsic perk is “Split Decision” makes this weapon’s dual barrels do Stasis and then Solar damage. As for the trait, it’s called “Paracasual Pellets” which states that “Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing all Solar pellets will ignite targets.” There are only two rounds in the magazine at a time and the firing order is always Stasis then Solar. The Stasis pellets come out in a triangle spread pattern, while the Solar pellets release in a circle formation. It boasts 80 Impact, 30 Range, Alloy Magazine, Shortened Barrel, and Textured Grip.

The Good

Where Conditional Finality shines is against Champions, as it can absolutely bully both Barrier and Unstoppable Champions. This is because both the freeze and ignitions it causes can stun Unstoppable Champions as long as the majority of the pellets hit them. As for Barrier Champions, you can literally just keep freezing them over and over again with the Stasis shot. This ensures they can never raise their shield up to regain health while dealing a decent amount of damage to them.

Speaking of damage, Conditional Finality’s damage is nothing to scoff at. During my testing, I was getting either just shy or a little over 100k a magazine against bosses while in a Well of Radiance. While this isn’t breaking the damage charts, it’s still a respectable amount for a Special exotic firearm. You also have to consider both the shatter and ignition damage that this shotgun causes.

Because of this, I really like using this weapon in higher-difficulty activities like Lost Sectors, Weekly Missions, Nightfalls, the new exotic mission, and even raid encounters. It offers a surprising amount of versatility since it not only hits hard but a single shot can take out an entire group of enemies. In a damage meta where legendary rocket launchers are king, Conditional Finality is a nice compliment to most builds — especially ones using Solar or Stasis.

As for PVP, Conditional Finality is a Super-shutdown monster. Having used it in both Quickplay and Mayhem, I often found myself getting easy kills against anyone within a couple of meters of my Guardian. It’s also surprisingly strong against players in their Super, as the amount of damage it does in one magazine can shut down a Titan in their bubble or Warlock standing in a Well of Radiance.

The Bad

Now Conditional Finality isn’t perfect, as its biggest problem is you need to be close to targets. In some content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, this is simply not possible since you’ll probably die rushing a Champion. Additionally, Conditional Finality is heavily reliant on you hitting the majority of the pellets on a target. There’s no room for error with this weapon, as the benefits it offers revolve around freezing or igniting a foe. You’ll want to always ensure you are hitting enemies with as much of the pellet spread as possible.

I’m also not entirely sure Conditional Finality is useful for most raid boss DPS situations. This is due to you needing to be right next to an enemy to consistently trigger its effects. I see this more as a weapon you use during puzzle or mob-clear rooms in raids and less one you use as a supplemental way to damage a boss when your rockets run out. It also doesn’t synergize with any of the current Artifact perks, but this can obviously change from season to season.

Circling back to PVP, without the gimmick of freezing and igniting foes the Conditional Finality shotgun is just a little above average in terms of stats. There are better options you can hunt for or craft if you’re serious about using a close-range option in the Crucible. Again, this doesn’t make it a bad weapon in PVP, just one that won’t have as much consistency as other shotguns.

The Verdict

Conditional Finality is a supremely unique and fun weapon to use. It not only looks terrific but the functionality it offers cannot be ignored. By itself, the weapon’s only real obstacle is it being a shotgun, which is a weapon archetype that doesn’t exactly thrive in the hardest activities in Destiny 2. However, the gun still feels great to use and I strongly recommend hunting for it.