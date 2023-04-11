Hunt Showdown Prestige Guide – Should You Prestige?

Hunt: Showdown is a PVPVE (Player vs Player vs Environment) multiplayer game that tasks either teams of two or three with hunting down and slaying a horrific monster somewhere on the map. Of course, this is easier said than done, as you’ll need to then leave with your bounty while everyone is trying to kill and steal your precious cargo. Building upon this unforgiving foundation is the fact that you will lose all gear and your hunter if you die or fail to extract before the timer hits zero. There are 100 levels of reward and once you hit the max you’ll be given the option to prestige. Doing so will reset your rank back to level 1 and strip you of all your hard-earned gear. This begs the question if you should even prestige in Hunt: Showdown.

Should You Prestige in Hunt: Showdown?

Yes and no.

This is a tricky answer because it ultimately comes down to what you want out of the game. See, when you prestige you will lose all your guns, tools, ammo types, and consumables. This means you’ll need to unlock them again, just like before by either leveling up or using those specific firearms a lot. For those who prefer to use some of the best and most expensive guns in the game like the Label or Nitro Express, it may not be worth resetting back to level 1.

However, if you do prestige you will be given the choice of a random legendary skin, 2,000 additional Hunt Dollars, or an experience boost so you can rank up faster. It’s the free legendary skin that is the most enticing, as some of these are exclusive to climbing through the prestige levels. If you’re someone who likes their weapons to have a unique style to them, then it’s definitely worth using the prestige system. While the climb through the ranks can be a bit tedious, at least you’ll have better knowledge of Hunt: Showdown and how to utilize your money effectively.

For those that do prestige, remember you’ll lose almost all of your money regardless of how much you have. Players are reset to 4,000 Hunt Dollars, which effectively means you’ll need to rely on some free Hunters for a bit to make some cash. If you’re struggling with the game’s combat or mechanics I do not recommend resetting your level. This can be a pretty brutal game, so it’s better that you hone your game sense and aim before making things arbitrarily harder. Once you prestige there’s no going back, so make sure this is absolutely something you want to do in Hunt: Showdown.