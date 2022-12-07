Hung Jury Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Returning in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Hung Jury is a precision kinetic scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Hung Jury in Destiny 2

You can get Judgment of Kelgorath as a Nightfall reward during Season of the Seraph. This weapon is only available during certain weeks, so be sure to check beforehand to see whether it will drop from a given Nightfall. You can also obtain an Adept version of Hung Jury from Grandmaster Nightfalls once those are released later in the season.

Hung Jury God Rolls

Hung Jury PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit

Firefly or Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Stability

It’s back, baby! Hung Jury returns to Destiny 2 in a reprised form this season, losing some of its old perks but gaining some new ones. The only relevant PVE perks it lost are Bottomless Grief, One For All, and Adrenaline Junkie, so that’s not too big a deal. Honestly, the best roll on this thing is likely going to remain one you could roll on the old version — Rapid Hit/Firefly. Of course, Explosive Payload is also an option in the last column, but plenty of scout rifles can run that combo and many of them are energy weapons, which means they benefit from elemental burns, unlike Hung Jury.

As a returning Nightfall weapon, Hung Jury can also switch between Stunning Recovery and Omolon Fluid Dynamics at any time, which gives it even more utility and ease of use. With the Overload Scout Rifle mod in the seasonal artifact, Hung Jury is likely to see a lot of play this season.

Hung Jury PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Rapid Hit

Explosive Payload or Adagio

Masterwork: Range

Historically, Hung Jury was more of a PVE weapon than a Crucible killer, and that will likely remain the case with this reprised version. Losing Moving Target and Heating Up is a bit annoying, but they were never the top perks to run on it anyway. Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload is a great combo for keeping opposing Guardians off their shots, but Adagio might be an interesting choice as a kill-chaining perk in the fourth column. Firefly is, of course, also a viable option, especially in 6v6 modes — don’t forget that it also gives you a bonus to reload speed on a precision kill.

That’s about it for Hung Jury. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.