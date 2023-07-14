Hung Jury Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It (2023)

Returning in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Hung Jury is a precision kinetic scout rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Hung Jury in Destiny 2

You can get Hung Jury as a Nightfall reward during Season of the Deep. This weapon is only available during certain weeks, so be sure to check beforehand to see whether it will drop from a given Nightfall. You can also obtain an Adept version of Hung Jury from Grandmaster Nightfalls once those are released later in the season. Players can also purchase a Hung Jury from Zavala for a Vanguard Engram and some crafting materials. If you want to buy an Adept version, you’ll need Nightfall Ciphers which are rewards from Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Hung Jury God Rolls

Hung Jury PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit or Shoot to Loot

Firefly or Kinetic Tremor

Masterwork: Stability

It’s back, baby! Hung Jury returns to Destiny 2 in a reprised form this season, losing some of its old perks but gaining some new ones. The only relevant PVE perks it lost are Bottomless Grief, One For All, and Adrenaline Junkie, so that’s not too big a deal. Honestly, the best roll on this thing is the combination of Rapid Hit and Kinetic Tremor. A new perk, Kinetic Tremor creates three shockwaves around any enemy that takes sustained Kinetic damage. This makes it ideal for endgame content, as it will trigger on tougher foes, without requiring you to actually kill them. Inversely, Firefly is all about creating big Solar explosions which are great – especially for lower-difficulty content where you can quickly slay a bunch of enemies.

Shoot to Loot is also a perk to consider over Rapid Hit, as has a pretty substantial buff on the way. Soon it will be able to blast Orbs of Power and crates of ammo, making it far more versatile in tougher activities. As a returning Nightfall weapon, Hung Jury can also switch between Stunning Recovery and Omolon Fluid Dynamics at any time, which gives it even more utility and ease of use.

Hung Jury PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Rapid Hit

Frenzy or Adagio

Masterwork: Range

Historically, Hung Jury was more of a PVE weapon than a Crucible killer, and that will likely remain the case with this reprised version. Losing Moving Target and Heating Up is a bit annoying, but they were never the top perks to run on it anyway. Rapid Hit/Frenzy is a great combo that gives us a lot of consistency in fights without requiring much to actually activate the perks. Adagio is another option, but you’ll need to remember that your fire rate is slowed after each kill. Once you get used to this change it can be a remarkably deadly perk on a long-range firearm like Hung Jury.

